I talked some time ago about trying to get telephones to the summit of Pike’s Peak. Back when the weather station was built there were problems getting their information down. The men took weather readings every four hours. The reports were relayed to an observer in Colorado Springs each day using mirror flashes, like had been done during the Civil War. That information then went to Washington, DC. This system, however, did not work well due to limitations caused by Mother Nature.

Then we think of down here. Telephones arrived in the Colorado Springs area early. The rural areas did not! The first telephones arrived here in the 1920’s, but only if you lived near the highway or the railroad. They were close to the main trunk lines. It would be nearly the end of the 1930’s before this area got reliable phones. In Palmer Lake and Monument there was a telephone building where there was a lady, usually, who could connect you with other people even Denver or Colorado Springs.The stock of firewood had to be in place by the first snow. In the winter of they had no way to let anyone around Colorado Springs know if there was trouble up here, when the lines came down This happened all the time!

The weather and isolation was not unique to just this area. There were many suggestions about how to get the telephone lines maintained. It was years since the railroad relied on the telegraph. It took a while but eventually more telephone lines were built.

If you lived out on a farm, some did not get telephones until the 1950’s. Many tried running their own lines as tele big company’s wanted quite a lot of money for a line that served only one or two families. Just think how different it is with cell phones, but still there are areas without cell towers, like those hiding on. Monument Hill.

E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.