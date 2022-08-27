It wouldn’t be accurate to say Evan LaPoure couldn’t have imagined a night like this. In fact, The Classical Academy kicker visualizes these scenarios before each game.
Still, holy smokes.
The senior kicker connected on all four attempts, including a chip-shot from 19 yards on the final play, to kickstart TCA’s season with a thrilling 19-16 victory over defending 2A state champion Eaton at TCA on Friday night.
“I want it that way every single game,” said LaPoure, who also split the uprights from 42, 37 and 31 yards.
LaPoure has served as the Titans’ primary kicker for the past two years, but had attempted just six field goals (making four) because the team had been so dominant at finishing drives behind all-state running back Cade Palmer.
“He’s been a top field goal kicker in the state for two years but nobody knew about him,” coach Justin Rich said.
They’ll know now.
The Titans fell behind 7-0, giving up a 43-yard pass play on the third play of the game. LaPoure’s first field goal made it 7-3.
Eaton then hit a field goal, making it 10-3 at halftime.
TCA needed a spark and it came on an interception from Aaron Johnson on a deep pass that he returned 60 yards to set up TCA’s lone touchdown — a 6-yard run from Ethan Aragundi (who ran for 127 yards on 22 carries in his first look at Palmer’s replacement).
“We had noticed that they rub their belly for a post — if they want to challenge the corner,” Johnson said. “I saw that, so I overplayed for the middle when he cut. I just saw the ball and ran across the field and caught it.”
The Titans moved 16-10 on two more LaPoure field goals before the Reds tied it with 4 minutes remaining.
Special teams came through again, with Tanner Eide blocking the PAT to keep the score 16-16.
TCA, with a breeze at its back, set up for one last drive.
“When we got close to the 30 we knew we had a chance to win this game,” Rich said of the luxury LaPoure provides — a rarity at the 2A level. “It frees us up on defense, it frees us up on offense. It’s great. We take pride in that, we’ve won a lot of close games on special teams.”
With the ball at the 1-yard line on fourth down with a few ticks remaining, Rich sent LaPoure in to finish it.
“I was freaking out,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t watch the kick. I was praying the whole time.”
LaPoure, however, stayed calm. Sure, he had seen this plenty of times in his head.
“I visualize it every night before a game,” he said. “I visualize every situation so that when it comes up it never stops, it always goes through the uprights.
“I feel like it’s expected. Our special teams is one of a kind.”
