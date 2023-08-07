The Classical Academy, a school with 22 boys and girls state cross-country titles, remains hungry for more championships heading into the fall 2023 season.

Sure, that insatiable desire is difficult to comprehend for some, but it’s a standard of excellence the Titans have built over the past two decades.

While both The Classical Academy boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams seek the state crown, they’ll diverge on their paths to the title.

“Alan (Versaw) started the program 20 or so years ago and gave me the keys to a finely tuned Ferrari,” said Matthew Norton, TCA cross-country coach. “For me I just have to make sure I don’t drive it off the side of the road. It’s fun to be competitive as long as the kids are learning what they need to learn in pursuit of that.”

The Titan boys hope to three-peat this season after running through — pun intended — the competition in 2022.

The Titans won numerous meets last season and dominated the Class 3A regional on Oct. 20 to earn the title.

TCA swept the top 6 of the race and also had runners finish 16th and 17th in the 79-person race.

“You should always respect the hunters when you’re the hunted,” Norton said. “You have to realize those teams we beat feel the same hunger we did a couple of years ago and will be gunning for us.”

TCA will continue its slate of competition against 4A and 5A schools and will head to Kansas to compete during the season.

Despite having back-to-back titles, Norton doesn’t believe the boys will lack motivation.

“Tempering their effort and enthusiasm so it lasts might be the hardest part,” Norton said. “They’re super excited right now. I know they liked hoisting that trophy.”

Meanwhile, for the first time since 2017, the TCA girls did not pose with the first-place state plaque to conclude a cross-country season.

The Titans’ second-place finish — Alamosa earned first — halted the TCA girls’ title streak at four.

The TCA girls, who have 14 cross-country championships overall, including 10 consecutive titles from 2003-2012, haven’t slowed in their quest to reclaim the top spot.

Norton said Cassidy McDonald and Niki Peterson and co. have logged the mileage throughout the summer to excel in October.

Both Alamosa and the Titans lost key seniors from their 2022 squads, and both teams will need to fill the void to compete for the title.

“The competitive rivalry we have with Alamosa is super fun,” Norton said. “The girls like each other and enjoy seeing each other at meets and love pushing each other. It’s a friendly competition between the two and they have our respect. Both teams have to find a couple of pieces and who ever finds those pieces will have the edge.”