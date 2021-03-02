Kobe Katayama didn’t let the shocking and disappointing end of his junior year at The Classical Academy define him. Or dictate his future.
Almost 12 months after the school’s basketball and baseball seasons were abruptly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the multi-sport star signed his national letter of intent with The Master’s University on Feb. 22 during a private ceremony at his family’s home in the Pine Creek neighborhood of Briargate.
Master’s is an NAIA Division I college located in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katayama is headed to the school to play baseball and earn a degree.
“I went out there over fall break and practiced with the team and met the coach,” Katayama said last week. “I even went to a couple of classes.
“I stayed in contact with the coach and recently decided I wanted to go there.”
Mustangs coach Monte Brooks didn’t have to work hard to sway Katayama to head to the warm Southern California sunshine.
“From a baseball standpoint, we play in the toughest league in the country,” Brooks said. “Baseball out here is played at a very high level.
“But more than that, Kobe will receive a Biblical education.”
Through games of Feb. 25, The Master’s was 9-6 with three of its losses coming by one run.
Katayama will know some familiar faces on the Mustangs. One of his former TCA teammates, Brayden Luft (class of 2018) is an outfielder. Rampart alum JJ Carrington (class of 2019) is a catcher at Master’s.
Katayama also got a huge recommendation from TCA baseball coach Bart Jennings, who played for Brooks at Master’s in the 1990s.
“Master’s is just the next step for God to do something special with Kobe,” Jennings said.
Katayama is primarily a shortstop. Jennings and Brooks believe he could play that position in college, as well as second base.
“Once he gets stronger he will increase his opportunities,” Brooks said. “We expect him to come in and produce for us. As a left-handed hitter he has the ability to hit the ball to all fields. He has the complete package.”
Katayama didn’t allow the shutdown of sports last March to inhibit his ability to improve his skills on the baseball field and basketball court. At the time of the shutdown on March 12, Katayama and his TCA basketball teammates were preparing for their Class 4A state semifinals game against Pueblo West. He was a starting guard who averaged 5.2 points per game.
The shutdown also meant that Katayama was not able to play this third year of varsity baseball.
Rather than remain discouraged, Katayama proceeded to work out on his own for the next couple of months before things stabilized over the summer. He continued to hone his skills and returned to the court this season as the Titans’ starting point guard.
“Kobe has been a stabilizing factor for us,” said first-year TCA basketball coach Garrett Holmes. “He is an incredibly hard worker who leads by example.
“At the end of the day you always want kids to outgrow TCA. Kobe is ready to be a young man. He’s going to be a fantastic man, whether it’s sports or otherwise.”
Katayama played plenty of club baseball over the summer and fall. His fall ball coach was Cheyenne Mountain’s Mark Swope.
“Kobe has been brought up the right way,” Swope said. “He’s a great teammate. He’s super coachable, he’s very respectful of others and he does what you ask him to do. He will do good things for Master’s.”
Katayama’s parents — Andy and Kelly — are thrilled that their son will be furthering his education at Master’s.
“Just knowing that Kobe has selected a school with a great environment, and that he gets the chance to follow his dreams is something we are both thankful for,” Andy said.