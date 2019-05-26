For the second time in three years, the girls’ prep state golf tournament was shortened to one day due to severe weather conditions.
Mother Nature threw snow, rain and freezing temperatures at the golfers, thus limiting them to one day of play on May 20.
“It was a struggle out there, but the weather was the same for everybody,” said Palmer Ridge senior Ashlee Sample, who ended her career with an 11th-place finish in the Class 4A tournament at Pelican Lakes Golf Course in Windsor. “I couldn’t really get focused. I didn’t trust my swing. I didn’t trust my aim.”
Sample, a four-year state qualifier who won her regional earlier this month, shot a 15-over 87 in her final high school round. Teammate Carly Weiskircher fired a 99.
“I feel like the weather kind of helped me today,” Weiskircher said. “Living in Monument, this is the kind of weather we play in most of the time.”
Palmer Ridge coach Gary Long said his team wore four and five layers of clothes as temperatures never got out of the 30s on the drizzly day.
“I told the girls to enjoy the day and get ready for their next shot,” Long said. “Probably eight of the 10 tournaments we played in this spring were cold and rainy weather with lots of wind. You just have to deal with it.”
Discovery Canyon’s Christian Cheng had the best showing of any 4A Tri-Lakes area golfer, finishing seventh. Lewis-Palmer’s Kalai Hamilton finished 20th.
The Classical Academy played in the 3A state tournament at Eagle Ranch Golf Course. The Titans were fourth as a team, the best finish in school history.
Kenzie Fontana also made TCA girls’ golf history, taking seventh with an 82. The previous best mark for a Titan girl was 11th. Teammate Fionna O’Halloran placed 15th for TCA.
Titans golfers needed five-and-a-half hours to complete their rounds, mostly through drizzle. They wore knit caps and several layers of clothes, as well as hand warmers, to stay as comfortable as possible, according to TCA coach Bob Gravelle.