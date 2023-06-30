See the photo?

Yes, that’s The Classical Academy’s Anna Willis. But that isn’t Willis’ main event, the pole vault.

Willis, who owns a state pole vault title and finished second in the event at the state track and field meet in May, brushed off the cobwebs on her high jump technique this summer to participate in the event.

“High jump is similar to pole vault - the technique isn’t, but the goal is to go higher,” Willis said with a laugh. “I’ve loved that aspect. But also, I had a pretty bad wrist and elbow injury. So I tried things that didn’t really use my wrist or elbow and [high jump] drew my attention.”

After a practice during the outdoor track and field season in mid-April, Willis said she felt a pain in her right wrist and elbow.

The pain lingered the remainder of the season and Willis visited multiple doctors to find a solution.

“I’ve gotten a few opinions on it and I was told that it’s a pretty bad sprain and that I also have tennis elbow,” Willis said. “[Doctors] also think that my ulna is longer than my radius and is pushing on my bones. They think that’s contributing to the pain.”

After the Pomona Invite on April 14-15, where Willis earned first in the pole vault, she took a month hiatus from the event until state, where she finished as a runner-up at 11 feet.

While healing her wrist and elbow, Willis sustained another injury during the Pueblo Twilight on May 5.

During the long jump, Willis landed awkwardly in the pit which caused her right knee to hit her chin as she landed, giving Willis a concussion in the process.

“As a father or a parent, you always hope the injury isn’t bad,” said Steve Willis, Anna’s father and TCA pole vaulting coach. “Also, [that was] her junior year and I know she wants to vault in college. Junior year is when marks are counting. It’s kind of like a double-edge sword from a parent-coach point-of-view. But we wanted her to get healthy.”

Following the concussion, Willis said she began to lack motivation to compete and didn’t know if she’d participate in pole vault and long jump in Lakewood.

“I didn’t feel like doing anything anymore and started to question God’s faithfulness and was wondering if he cared about me or if he had forgotten about me,” Willis said. “I started praying every night that God could show up. … After state, I felt God moving through me for the first time in a while … with Him I know I’ll never wither.”

Willis has recovered from her concussion and feels less pain in her right wrist and elbow and has hit a hot streak this summer.

Willis has qualified for the high jump, pole vault and long jump USA Track & Field Region 10 Junior Olympic Track and Field Championship regionals in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 6-9.

Willis also qualified for long jump and pole vault for the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, from July 26-Aug. 5.

All of those qualifications have come despite Willis competing in each event just once this summer.

While she’ll continue long jumping and pole vaulting, Willis said she’s looking to add high jump to her repertoire of events next season.

“I’m definitely looking to qualify for state in pole vault, long jump and high jump,” Willis said. “I was only about an inch away for high jump, so next year it’s my plan to qualify.”