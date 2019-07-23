Dani (Herring) Marshall, a 2009 graduate of The Classical Academy, is playing footy again in Australia. This time as a professional.
Marshall, who will turn 28 on Aug. 15, made history earlier this month when she became the first-ever American female to sign a professional contract with an Australian Football League Women. The Western Bulldogs, based in Footscray, outside of Melbourne, officially signed Marshall to a contract on July 10. She joined her new team on July 17 after making the flight from her Mesa, Ariz., home.
“I would love to have a three-to-five-year professional career,” Marshall said.
Marshall signed a one-year free-agent rookie contract with the Bulldogs. Their season begins in November and runs through late March.
In the meantime, Marshall rejoined the Western Bulldogs’ Victorian Football League Women club to help prepare her for the rigors of the season in the Land Down Under.
Marshall’s signing has garnered headlines in the Australian footy world, and has been featured in newspapers and on radio and television. She received a lot attention during her VLFW “tryout” period in May and June of this year.
Marshall was offered a contract by Western before she returned to the United States, but said she needed to talk things over with her husband, Ryan, a 2009 graduate of Colorado Springs Christian School, before committing to the life-changing decision.
“The feeling is just absolutely indescribable,” Marshall said about signing with Western. “Being here earlier this year, and at the end of the five weeks getting offered a contract, it’s amazing to know that all the hard work has paid off and I’m going to fulfill a dream.”
Ryan Marshall, who works for Honeywell, is looking for a new position in Australia so that he can join his wife in the pursuit of her dream.
“She’s always had it in her to do something like this, and to see her get her shot is just so great,” Ryan told Phoenix television station KPNX 12 News. “There was never a question (I would go to Australia with her). Like, of course.”
Dani Marshall, said her soccer background (she played at TCA and was a four-year starter at Colorado School of Mines) helped prepare her for the physicality of footy.
Marshall has only been playing competitive footy for two years. The last two seasons she’s been a member of the Arizona Lady Hawks in the United States Australia Football League.
“I like that it’s full contact because I didn’t really have the opportunity to do that growing up,” Marshall said. “I’m very comfortable in a sport where I can kick with my feet.”
Marshall added that Western coaches have not yet decided on whether she will play offense or defense.
“Wherever they put me is fine,” she said. “I just want to play.”
Marshall is staying in an apartment with a friend in Australia until her husband arrives. They will then live in their own house while taking in the full Aussie experience.
“Luckily, I have a really supportive husband, and he might even be more excited than me,” Marshall said. “He says it’ll be so cool to be able to tell our kids that their mom got to go play professional sports and do all that stuff.”