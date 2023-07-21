Before stepping on the gridiron for his first NFL football game, Anders Carlson showed his poise as a kicker.

The former Classical Academy kicker and rookie for the Green Bay Packers heard a slew of questions from a pool of reporters in May shortly after the draft.

One question focused on Carlson's missed field goals during his tenure at Auburn.

"(Some people might see that) the guy missed 31 field goals in his career. That might jump out to some and that might be alarming," the reporter said. "Why in your mind is that not alarming."

Without hesitation, Carlson presented a composed retort to the question.

"I've been through a lot of ups and downs. I think I've journeyed through those ups and downs pretty well," Carlson said. "I played college football, I was there for six years … I've learned from my mistakes and I've also grown a lot. I think the biggest thing is being healthy as well. Stacking good days on healthy days. That's how you get the results."

Carlson signed a three-year, $3.997 million deal with the Packers after the franchise drafted him in the sixth round with the 207th pick during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carlson will likely replace Packers darling Mason Crosby, who, in 2007, Green Bay also drafted in the sixth round.

Crosby has spent his entire 16-year career with Green Bay and owns numerous team and NFL records.

The pressure will be on Carlson as he prepares to replace Crosby’s massive leg.

But Carlson's former coach knows Green Bay selected a gem.

"At the high school level, having a weapon like Anders, it sounds crazy, but if we got to the 40 yard line, we had a chance of getting points," said Justin Rich, TCA football coach. "That was a phenomenal weapon to have when you're calling plays. I don't think I've ever seen anyone with better leg talent."

While at Auburn, though Carlson missed more than 30 field goals, he went 49 of 54 from 40 yards and closer.

Carlson tore his left ACL in 2021 during an onside kick against Mississippi State and sat out the year.

Carlson returned in 2022 and went 12 of 17 (70.6 percent) and connected on all 22 extra points.

After a handful of practices and scrimmages in Green Bay, Carlson has started to impress local media.

Reporters watched Carlson go 6 for 6 on field goals during a practice and believe the rookie has a future with the team.

“Just the amount of power that young man has with his six-foot-five frame generates. … He has all the leg talent you could ask for,” said Wed Hodkiewicz, GreenBayPackers.com senior writer.

Rich understand that making a career in the NFL — or any pro sport — is not an easy feat. But he also recognizes Carlson has the intangibles to secure a future in the league.

"It's rare when a young man does everything right and he's done everything right," Rich said. "His career at Auburn was frustrating at times for him but he overcame that to get drafted. We're ecstatic that the Green Bay Packers took a chance on him and I hope he has all the success."