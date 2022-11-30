Jordan Wenger's celebration told the entire story: The Titans weren't going to roll over.
After his team blew an 11-point halftime lead to visiting Harrison in the third quarter and lost momentum in the fourth, Wenger made a game-shifting play Tuesday night.
He stole the ball from a Harrison player, raced down the court and dunked the ball at the other end, getting fouled in the process. He flexed and aggressively patted his head in celebration in front of a roaring student section that had donned bedroom attire for pajama night.
That play and another 3-point play from Wenger late in the game helped TCA defeat Harrison 62-58 in the season opener.
"I mean we were down the last few minutes there and so we knew we had to come out and we had to go hard," Wenger said. "That dunk swung the momentum a little bit and then after that as a team we were able to get some good shots down in the paint and we pulled out the win."
The victory is a bit of revenge for the Titans who were ousted from the playoffs by the Panthers in a 30-point blowout a season ago.
"There was some chippiness, there was some aggression for sure because we know each other, we know what we're going to do," Wenger said.
The junior guard scored 16 points for TCA in the win. Senior forward Mason Smith led the team in points with 19. Much of TCA's lead in the first half was built on Smith's baskets from the baseline.
The Panthers struggled to score in the early going, missing open shots and watching layups bounce off the rim. They found their rhythm in the third quarter behind seniors Jamison Taylor and Jordan Davis-Voss who led the Panthers in scoring with 19 and 14 points, respectively.
The boys weren't the only Titans victorious Tuesday. The girls team won their opener against Harrison in convincing fashion, dominating the Panthers for the length of the contest in a 66-20 blowout.
TCA, which graduated seven seniors from a 22-3 season a year ago, looked impressive on both sides of the ball but rode a pair of 16-point games from freshman Ellery Grebenik and junior Alaina Bonacquista to a win. Senior Katharine Roach added 15 points.
"We're really young so I didn't quite know how we would play but we played with great intensity...the girls just played with great enthusiasm, exhorting each other, encouraging each other," said coach Frank Haist. So overall I was pleased, although we have a lot to work on, I was pleased for our first game."
Haist said the team isn't looking behind on last year's accomplishments but looking to advance and move forward. With so many seniors graduating he encourages Bonacquista to step up offensively and be a leader.
"Coach Haist has been pushing me to (score more) and do better and help the team out more than last year," she said.
