Frank Haist founded Colorado Springs Basketball Club several years ago because of his strong desire is to serve youth basketball players and their families in the Colorado Springs area by offering quality skill training and opportunities for competitive play.
Hundreds of kids have benefited from his instruction and have gone onto to have successful high school careers and beyond.
This summer, Haist, the girls’ basketball coach at The Classical Academy, is running his Skill, Intensity, Confidence (S.I.C.) Basketball Camp at The Mine, 1808 Woodmoor Drive, in Monument. It is designed for boys and girls grades 4-9 and takes place Monday through Thursday through the end of July.
“We try to develop skill, intensity and confidence in every player by providing individual skill training through progression and repetition in an encouraging and uplifting environment,” Haist said.
The camp began June 14, but there is still plenty of time to get involved and learn skills that translate beyond the court. Weekly session content is as follows: Monday: ball-handling; Tuesday: shooting; Wednesday: one-on-one moves; Thursday: defense and competitive play.
During the final week (July 26-29), there will be competitive play all week.
Participation for all sessions is not required. Players can pick and choose from the sessions offered.
“You can go to some sessions, go on vacation, come back and get involved again,” Haist said.
Session costs are pro-rated at four different levels by number of sessions attended. Sign-up for: 1-9 sessions and pay $16 per session; 10-14 sessions and pay $14 per session; 15-20 sessions and pay $12 per session; or 21-28 sessions and pay $10 per session.
To get involved and to register, contact Haist at fhaist@gmail.com or 719-491-0909.
Haist’s daughter, Bailey, a former player at The Vanguard School and Lubbock Christian University, is helping to coach the camp. Baileyis now a 6th grade teacher at TCA and coaches basketball there.
“She’s a great help,” Haist said of his daughter. “She’s good at what she does and the kids respond well to her.”
Haist’s passion to instill life skills in kids goes beyond the basketball court. He does that by working with TCA’s College Pathways program and his basketball club.
“Our club motto is ‘Respect the Game in His Name’ because it is also our strong desire to honor God by encouraging everyone influenced by CSBC to love Him and love people in both their actions and their words,” Haist said.
“Our hope and prayer is that CSBC will help develop better basketball players and better people by how we choose to do business. We make it our ambition to offer quality basketball opportunities while treating our customers with dignity, humility and respect.”
The CSBC model is based on Colossians 3:17: “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”
“We see it as a ministry”’ Haist said.