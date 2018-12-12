On the outside, there’s no mistaking the obvious changes in landscape at The Classical Academy’s North Campus this school year.
Construction on a new auditorium and elementary gym was completed to add to the bustling K-12 campus, thanks to the historic $230 million bond measure 3A that was passed in November 2016.
But inside the school, several other changes — some not nearly as evident to the eye but certainly just as important — were made to increase safety and security of students and staff.
This year, several new security upgrades and procedures at each of TCA’s campuses have been implemented, according to Tisha Harris, the school’s director of communications. These include a new security officer shared between the Central and East campus, a new security kiosk at North Elementary, additional lockdown drills and new procedures for entering the exiting the buildings.
Dr. Ross Sojourner, TCA president, recently attended a statewide presentation for school leaders regarding lessons learned from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings that took place Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Conn., that left 28 people dead.
“Unfortunately, the times we now live in necessitate this kind of attention,” Sojourner wrote in a letter to the TCA community announcing the changes. “There are a number of upgrades and enhancements, like the door signage and new security kiosk at North Elementary, that are extremely noticeable, whereas others may be more transparent, but integral to helping our security staff.”
Now, TCA is one of the first schools in Academy School District 20 and Colorado to have dedicated armed security personnel at all three elementary locations. Overall, TCA is the largest K-12 charter school in the state and currently enrolls more than 3,700 students on three campuses in seven programs.
In addition to the changes and upgrades, three areas of emphasis — getting students behind locked door, drilling frequently and utilizing unique situations and shortening response time for armed security — were highlighted during the presentation.
All external doors not monitored by a security kiosk now are locked during school hours; all visitors must enter and exit through the kiosk. Also, some doors have become “for emergency use only” for staff and students to limit the chance that a door could be propped open or unknowingly unsecured.
Also, while the district and state require only one lockdown drill a semester, TCA will be conducting two, in conjunction with the state-mandated monthly fire drills. Staff also is scheduled to undergo additional scenario-based training on various inservice days throughout the year.
“I appreciated hearing experts emphasize these particular areas, as they track with several of the safety/security enhancements we’re implementing,” Sojourner said. “Some of these new practices and procedures will cause inconveniences to both parents and staff. I believe you’ll join with me in agreeing that the trade-off is important and necessary.”