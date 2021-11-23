MONUMENT • Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education directors Chris Taylor and Tiffiney Upchurch have been officially sworn in to serve another four years.
With no one else in the community campaigning for the two open board seats, incumbent board president Taylor and board secretary Upchurch were sworn into office for additional terms. The two retook their oaths of office during the board’s Nov. 15 meeting.
In addition, the board voted for officers, but no changes were made. Taylor remains board president, Theresa Phillips as vice president, Ron Schwartz as board treasurer, Kitte Overton as assistant treasurer, Upchurch as board secretary, and Vicki Wood as assistant secretary. Matthew Clawson remains as director.
“Thank you for being willing to serve another four years,” Clawson said to the pair entering new terms. “I know it’s a long commitment and requires time away from your families, and I appreciate your willingness to continue to serve.”
Upchurch has said previously as a board member and a citizen she continues to be engaged in the D-38 community and, like all board members, receives a lot of communication from district stakeholders including students, staff, parents, business owners and taxpayers.
“I know there was interest from other parties to seek election to the board, but the fact that ultimately no one else submitted paperwork speaks to me that our community for the most part feels that we already are working in the best interest for the district and we are acting as good stewards to the community,” Upchurch said at the board’s September meeting. “We as a community are eager to see our district move forward. Nevertheless, as servants, we will not rest on our laurels and there’s always room for improvement and more work to be done. I’m excited. I’m motivated, and it’s truly a privilege to serve with my fellow board members.”
In lieu of recognition, the district leadership acknowledged a collection of emergency first responder agencies in the region for their services to the Tri-Lakes community, including the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, Palmer Lake Fire Department, Monument Police Department, Palmer Lake Police Department, Woodmoor Public Safety, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and D-38’s own safety and security department.
Monument Police Chief Sean Hemingway said those recognized were proud to serve in law-enforcement in the community. He added that he feels Monument is one of the best communities to police, especially with a partnership with the schools and its school resource officers.
Palmer Lake Police Chief Jason Venderpool said he and his family have been a part of the community for 21 years and his children graduated from district high schools.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Adkisson serves as the SRO at Palmer Ridge High School, while Deputy Chad Wheat serves as the SRO at Lewis-Palmer High School. At Monument Academy, Deputy Josie Haag serves as SRO.
“Having people like Corey [Adkisson] and everyone watching over the kids, you’ve got two really good SROs right now, and I’m proud to say that we work with them a lot,” Venderpool said.
Upchurch said she’s particularly thankful to first responders, having experienced a fire at her family home in Woodmoor during which the fire protection district was able to keep the fire from spreading through the wooded area.
Taylor also noted his appreciation for first responders who answered a call for a health emergency at his home a couple months ago, which put Taylor in the hospital for a few days.
Additionally, the board heard presentation and simulation of the kind of workshops Lewis-Palmer Middle School students have been facilitating from the No Place for Hate program. The program is a product of the Anti-Defamation League designed to build a learning community of inclusivity, respect and equity through engaging students and staff in dialogue and active learning on the topics of bias, bullying, inclusion and allyship.
LPMS students on hand for the presentation serve as ambassadors of the No Place for Hate curriculum, which was presented to them over a couple of training days, one of which was a non-school day.
“That is just a testament to their support and their investment of time and effort as leaders in their school,” said District Superintendent KC Somers.
After the presentation, Upchurch said she was impressed with the students who spoke during board meetings.
“The way in which they articulate their words, when you also have parents, teachers and educators who are passionate and engaged, I’m confident our future is in good hands,” she said.