MONUMENT • The Barney brothers may share blood and creativity, but their mediums are quite different.
Lawson Barney, 25, and James Barney, 27, both of Monument, have each embraced a passion for artistic outlets. Lawson Barney is an oil painter, while James Barney is a musician. What makes them similar besides sharing a last name is their desire and respective ways they have managed to get their work out into the world.
The brothers each started their creative adventures in music, however. When James was 8 years old, he started to play drums. After a while, he made a switch to guitar and it was Lawson who took over hitting the skins. The pair played in bands through their youth until Lawson Barney decided to step away from music to begin painting about 7-8 years ago.
Minus a couple community college classes and workshops, Lawson Barney said he is self taught. Over the last couple years, his endeavors in the fine arts culminated in having his work exhibited in a gallery show earlier this year at Art 111 in Colorado Springs.
While James Barney continued with his focus on guitar, he presently writes and produces music from his home studio as a solo artist, releasing music under the name Mossbot.
James Barney describes his music generally as pop but more specifically as a combination of vapor wave, rap-influenced pop music. His backgrounds in pop punk and metal also sneak into his creations, he said. His work can be found on any online platform where music is sold or streamed.
His brother’s departure from music came after becoming interested in visual arts. Lawson experienced an art collection in Denver, where he became interested in some of the featured painters. What’s more, he was influenced by a talk radio conversation about limiting options in one’s life.
“I didn’t really know what I was doing in life at that point,” Lawson Barney said. “I was pretty scattered and didn’t have a lot of direction.”
So as far as his interest in becoming an oil painter, he decided to go for it. He dropped everything, stepped away from music and studied visual arts online. He said doing so has been a continually rewarding, enriching experience. He aspires to expand his reach into larger gallery shows in larger cities.
“There’s so much to delve into, and it hasn’t gotten boring,” Lawson Barney said.
His first paid commission was a nature scene for his grandparents. After that, a couple of family friends ordered commissioned work for landscapes.
In 2019, Lawson was commissioned to do a mural in the new chapel of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Monument.
“That was a kind of crucible for me, doing a big project for a professional commission, it knew it had to be well done,” he said.
James Barney, as a solo artist, has not played for an audience as of yet but continues to build his audience online. With “stay at home” measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, he used the quarantine as an opportunity to produce and release his work.
Lawson Barney also made use of being at home during quarantine, which he said was a blessing in disguise. His show at Art 111 came out of the peak of the pandemic prevention measures.
“I lost a lot of money during the lockdown, but it was nice to have to hunker down and really get to working,” Lawson Barney said.
James Barney’s venture into the drums started in third grade when he was always drumming in the classroom, he said. His elementary teacher at the time said jokingly to his parents he should get a drum set.
“I switched to guitar because I got bored with the drums eventually and I found the guitar was cooler,” James Barney said.
At the age of 12, James was in his first band — a metal band with his brother and their friend. He later found himself in a folk band and began to teach guitar in his late teens. Although he had been experimenting in recording his music at an early age, he ventured into online recording programs. His first recording using a computer was in 2006.
Although the brothers are now working in two different artistic mediums, their talents occasionally cross paths. Lawson Barney has done the album art for all of James Barney’s releases.
Although his music is not yet his main source of income, James puts a larger focus on growing his catalogue for now as he continues to figure out the marketing aspect of his work. He aspires to release a new song to his online platforms each month this year.
“Right now, it’s about getting the work done,” he said.
Lawson Barney’s work sustains him as his main source of income, but he agrees the work is far greater in the forefront.
“With creative work like this, finding an audience is one thing, but you have to have the product and get it out there,” he said. “And hopefully people like it.”
The brothers grew up in the Gleneagle area just south of Baptist Road. Lawson Barney went to school at Community Prep in Colorado Springs, while James attended Rampart High School.
Lawson’s work can be found at his website, lawsonbarneyart.com. James’ main social networking presence is Instagram under the handle @mossbotmusic.