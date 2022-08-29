Saturday posed a chance for Cheyenne Mountain and Rampart's volleyball programs to grow.
The two welcomed in last year's top 5A squad Cherry Creek and played three matches in a round-robin format.
Ahead are takeaways from a day that had the Rams play Cherry Creek to five sets after a four-set win over the Red-Tailed Hawks. Cheyenne Mountain finished the day hopeful, despite failing to come away with a win.
Lessons from training hammered home in Rampart's split
Bri Perkett stresses beating adversity, almost as much as she preaches conditioning.
It was only right her two pillars of successful volleyball were tested right away for the Rams.
Originally the team was set to rest until the final match of the three-game slate at Cheyenne Mountain, but was switched into action after an opening win over the hosts. Cherry Creek waited and the Rams had no choice but to be ready, even with the change.
"In just the past week, we've already grown so much," senior Avah Armour said. "We were already warm and we've been conditioning a ton. We were ready to go, even though it wasn't ideal. Practice has made us ready to really deal with those things."
In the first set, the Rams raced out to an 8-1 lead before taking the frame, 25-11. After two dropped sets, they once again bounced back with a 25-9 win in the fourth set.
The five-set loss meant Rampart split the day's action, but the post-match huddle was more of Perkett stressing the important lessons of the day.
"We talked about going from a high to two lows to another high," Perkett said about the postgame chat. "A lot of it comes down to mental toughness and we can always make that better. We just played nine sets, and the more time together, the more magic we can make."
Cheyenne Mountain pushing limits to grow
It's hard to envision a scenario in which Cheyenne Mountain is forced to play higher-level teams than 5A, defending champ Cherry Creek and fellow 5A competitor, Rampart in the 4A state playoffs.
Five seniors graduated from last year's 4A runner-up, and new coach Ellen Dreyer is still shuffling things around. She was head of the C-squad last year, and has experience juggling lineups.
The Red-Tailed Hawks switched from a 5-1 to a 6-2, boasting two setters Saturday, and looked for momentum.
Stealing one set from Rampart and keeping things close against Cherry Creek gave them a building opportunity.
"We competed today, and that's important," Dreyer said. "We're still working through pieces and changing some lineups. Kids who are on varsity for the first time this year will really be key components as the year goes."
The team kept things positive, stayed in both matches mentally and continued to support teammates after mistakes and successes alike.
Dreyer is confident her team will hit its stride when things matter most, and that thought didn't change Saturday.
Rams' duo continues to show chemistry
Junior Izzy Starck wasn't alone last year. Seven seniors surrounded the defending champ as a sophomore.
Still, the addition of senior Avah Armour is sure paying off.
The two have played together in club and are best friends off the court.
Multiple times, Starck made one-handed, diving digs to keep the volley alive, only to have Armour slam down the attack.
"We've been playing together a long time," Armour said. "When we get on the court, it's so competitive and we're there for each other the entire time."
Their height came in handy, too, when the Bruins put forth middle blocker, junior Addie Kanouff, who stands 6-foot-5.
Perkett knows exactly the type of competition the Rams will face in the 5A playoffs, and it was epitomized with the presence of Kanouff.
The Rams have more to counter with, now.
Contact the writer: luke.zahlmann@gazette.com