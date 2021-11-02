In Colorado, about 1 in 10 people don’t have enough to eat.
In 2019, according to the Colorado Health Institute, “one in 10 Coloradans (9.6%) experienced food insecurity, defined as eating less than they felt they should in the past year because there was not enough money for food.”
That’s on par with the numbers for food insecurity nationally, which runs at about 10.5%, per 2019 data from U.S. Department of Agriculture.
If you’re thinking, “not in my backyard,” sadly, you’re wrong.
I wouldn’t have thought so many were in need of food in my own neighborhood until a neighbor erected a Little Free Food Pantry earlier this year. Every day I see adults picking up food staples, toiletries and other items donated by others and placed on its shelves.
“Inspired by the Denver Community Fridges and The Love Fridge Chicago projects, which offer refrigerators filled with packaged and store-prepared meals and fresh produce, (Hailey) Radvillas began her own mutual aid project at the end of January. She put a set of drawers from a thrift store in front of her house at 516 W. Pikes Peak Ave., across from Western Omelette, hoping to take advantage of her location — close to downtown and two major trails, which see a lot of foot traffic. She filled the drawers with shelf-stable food and toiletry items, and watched it take root. Her plan worked — nowadays, people come and go almost on the daily, leaving and taking donations,” stated a recent article, “Colorado Springs woman operates popular Little Free Pantry on westside,” in The Gazette.
The Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry, a colorful cabinet on a stand at the edge of the sidewalk, accessible to any who needs it, is part of a national network of Little Free Pantries across the U.S. Find one near you at littlefreepantry.org.
“The need is real,” Radvillas told The Gazette. “Mutual aid is the biggest thing we, as Americans, have control over and can help each other with. I’m not going to give because I feel bad. I’m going to help because I might need help, and we’re stronger together.”
In addition to shelf-stable foods such as canned soup and peanut butter, the pantry accepts toiletries such as toothpaste and soap, clothing, and just about anything that can be useful to someone who doesn’t have much. Some of the suppliers of the pantry bring home-cooked meals in to-go containers, or fresh produce. There’s also a cooler filled with fresh water.
“That’s the beauty of this. If you need it, take it,” Radvillas said. “Nobody’s going to police you. There are no cameras. We’re not looking out there. With food banks you have to give your name and possibly your address. We want to exist in a place where there are no requirements besides the fact you’re hungry or you need something.”
I’ve made it a habit to pick up a little something extra on each grocery-store trip for the pantry. Often my coupon savings “pay” for these extras.
On Instagram and Facebook pages Radvillas has launched for the pantry, she often posts what those who frequent the pantry are asking for. Recently it was Band-Aids and squeezable individual applesauce packages. Adding such items to a shopping trip and dropping them off is easy and leaves a feeling that you’ve helped someone.
A couple of other philanthropy-minded neighbors recently launched a food truck program to help feed those experiencing food insecurity.
Colorado Springs residents Marcy Langlois and Tracey Porter in January started Food Trucks Against Homelessness, a program that coordinates Pikes Peak region food-truck businessess to serve nutritious meals, at no cost, to those who need it once a week. “Our mission is to feed people in need regardless of their situation, one hot meal at a time. We envision that no one goes hungry and each person has the opportunity to become self-sufficient,” Porter told the Cheyenne Edition recently.
Working with the nonprofit Westside CARES, Food Trucks Against Homelessness has received support from many local food truck sponsors and individual donors.
Some of the food trucks and eateries involved are BF Chew-Chew Gastrotruck, La Casita, Lucy I’m Home, Mateo’s, Mile High BBQ, Mischief Food Truck and Catering, Phat Frankies, Roadtisserie, Sapo Guapo Tacos, Smokin’ J’s BBQ, Tango Springs, Tepex and Sno Peak Shaved Ice.
“Food truck sponsors donate their time, their supplies, and their delicious food to our neighbors,” Porter said on the program’s Facebook page. In return, they receive a tax benefit (donation letter).
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday, Food Trucks Against Homelessness feeds about 85 people in the Westside CARES parking lot at 2808 W. Colorado Ave.
There they also collect donations of needed items, such as packages of new socks and underwear, to distribute to those in need. And they are happy to accept monetary donations to support the food trucks and the purchase of needed items.
To date, the food truck program has provided more than 3,100 meals. All because these two women wanted to give back to the community.
“Marcy and I faced significant hurdles in our lives, and we were fortunate to be surrounded by caring people who supported us when we needed it most. Now that we’re financially stable, we see it as our responsibility to give back to others when they need it most,” Porter said in the Cheyenne Edition article.
Thank you to these women who are helping to put food in the mouths of those who need it. What a wonderful way to make a difference.
Editor of this publication and the three other Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.