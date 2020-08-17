By now, I’ve come to grips with the reality that the “whys” of life are largely rhetorical. It’s also quite obvious that it can be hazardous to one’s psychological health to insist that this mortal existence be “fair,” especially when it comes to those things over which we have no choice or control. “It ain’t why, why, why … it just is,” as Van Morrison put it in “Summertime in England.”
There’s absolutely no good answer to the “why?” in the case of young Mason Fagan of Colorado Springs, the 13-month-old grandson of my friend Connie Luna (whom I met through Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce activities while she with was Bethesda Gardens Assisted Living in Monument). Mason’s challenges started when he was less than a month old, and it’s been uphill all the way.
“He’s the sweetest kid you’ll ever meet, and there’s no way to explain to him that some people and families just get a tougher path than others,” says Connie, whose “Gift of Life for Mason” Go Fund Me project is seeking to raise money to help with the next challenges on the list: chemo then radiation, followed by a bone marrow transplant, with 3-year-old sister Makenna lined up as the marrow donor.
“We’re awaiting the results of Makenna’s blood tests to ensure 100% compatibility, then we proceed,” explains Connie. “There are no guarantees of success at any stage of this, and we have to be realistic about our total lack of control over any of it besides doing what we can to get Mason into the right hands. The why of a situation like this will drive you crazy if you let it.”
Hard to find much in the way of a silver lining in this particular cloud, but Mason’s plight is one of those situations that give me/us an opportunity to get out of ourselves, to get away from the political realm (a bigger challenge than ever) and to devote attention to something the truth of which isn’t subject to interpretation. I haven’t met Mason and may never get to, but it’s a blessing to be a blesser, to do what we can with what we have, and to leave the outcome in the hands of those with much more “juice” (in the terrestrial and celestial realms) than I’ve got.
These crummy situations, and mitigations thereof, can also serve as a source of community connection — as was the case with our Aug. 12 fundraising concert at Limbach Park (joined by our friends WireWood Station). This was one of those opportunities for a bunch of Tri-Lakers to direct our energies toward a common cause, and the generosity of our in-person attendees and the online audience (around $3,000 raised during the two-hour show, putting the total at around $6,500 toward the $20K goal) is hugely appreciated.
“The objective is to raise enough to cover our family’s daily needs during the three months I’ll be spending at the hospital with Mason, and as insurance against any unforeseen medical expenses,” says Connie. “The way things have stacked up against him he’s in need of a miracle … all we can do is keep moving forward with his care and be grateful for every day we have with him.”
As they say, gratitude is an action and an attitude … for more info and to make a contribution go to: GoFundMe.com/f/Gift-of-Life-for-Mason.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.