Garden enthusiasts seeking to learn about food sustainability through a more hands-on approach are taking advantage of the Sustainable Education Experience.
SEE provides a place to educate people about sustainability and offers ways to help maintain abundance in food and water. Demonstration programs include cold frame construction, ecosystems, industrial and traditional arts, local food production and preservation, sustainable habitations and whole system design.
Through hands-on learning, SEE empowers participants to be household and environmental stewards and community members.
SEE is the educational program of The Shire at Old Ranch, 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway. The Shire at Old Ranch is a proposed development on 20 acres with the intent of providing environmentally-conscious agriculture, commerce and education.
According to Director Karen Garbee, SEE was formed in 2015 by a local group of artisans, educators, environmental enthusiasts and gardeners to provide hands-on, quality education to the greater Colorado Springs area.
“The founding members saw a need for the community to build connections. In the face of a changing climate, increased demand on natural resources, and uncertainty, SEE provides educational experiences for people to broaden their skills and knowledge and productively express themselves,” Garbee said.
“SEE believes that by creating positive memories, experiences, and increased value of the natural world, people are more likely to take care of it.”
Because of the distinct makeup of activities included on The Shire at Old Ranch, the process for planning a cohesive vision, getting appropriate zoning from El Paso County and approval from the Black Forest community took years. SEE at the Shire at Old Ranch is unique because of the variety and scope of classes offered in one place.
Also, SEE provides educational programming for all ages. Last summer, SEE created a 1,000-square-foot garden where volunteers of all ages participated in planting, growing and harvesting.
In the fall, SEE facilitated activities at the Kid’s Corner at the Black Forest Backyard Market. There, SEE educated young people about sowing vegetable seeds and the importance of bees, pollination and insects in the environment. SEE recently offered a cold frame construction class and will conduct a virtual whole system design class this month.
Development Coordinator Shannon Katsos said, “The goal for SEE is to provide a catalyst for members of the community to come together to work, learn, and play while being better stewards of our natural systems in a sustainable way.”
Through classes and demonstrations on Old Ranch Road and its growing relationship with Academy School District 20, SEE hopes to facilitate and reinforce natural systems with live demonstrations of better food and water energy independence.
“As SEE expands, we hope to provide classes on harvesting, preparing and preserving the food you grow. In the future, SEE plans to create classes about agriculture, environmental education, energy independence and industrial and traditional arts,” Katsos said.
Despite challenges brought about by COVID-19, SEE built up momentum in 2020 and looks forward to launching more educational programs and outreach opportunities in the near future. SEE has established a social media presence, launched a website and connected with people and organizations in the Colorado Springs area.
“Following last year’s success, we will be planting a garden for volunteers of all ages to experience and enjoy. This year, we have begun offering classes online as well as in person. For example, we are offering a class in Whole System Design in March,” Garbee said.
According to Katsos, SEE will be working directly with D-20 schools by helping them expand their gardening classes. “These are just a few of the many examples of what we have planned for SEE and our community to cultivate together,” Katsos said.
SEE accepts donations of tools and supplies for use by staff, volunteers and program participants. Monetary contributions fund SEE’s day-to-day operating expenses and supplies purchases for course offerings. Secure online donations can be made via PayPal.
To learn more, visit sustainableeducationalexperience.org/upcoming-courses, or fine SEE on Facebook at facebook.com/SEEonTSOR/.