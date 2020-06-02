Congratulations: we survived Quarantine 2020! Granted, we aren’t remotely out of the woods in terms of COVID-19, but at least we have a little more leash.
Honestly, at first, the stay-at-home order was kind of nice — everyone all cozied-up together at home, like some weird, extended Spring Break. It was great for a few days, until we all realized we had work to do, and fake Spring Break came to an end. We figured out before noon on that first working day that our poor internet was in no way prepared to handle five people, all doing work/school online, with multiple, simultaneous Zoom meeting requests. It was a dark week until we discovered a purchasable solution, and got everyone back online again.
It turns out that internet connectivity issues were just a small part of the problem, however, especially when it came to schoolwork.
Any questions of “I wonder if it might have been fun to homeschool my kids?” have now been answered with an incredibly solid NO! I felt significant strain on my relationship with my 13-year-old, (who was just ever-so-slightly-more-hormonal-than-when-not-quarantined) each time I tried to inquire about the ever-increasing number of text notifications I was receiving about her missing assignments. During one of these wonderful exchanges, she narrowed her eyes into little slits, crossed her arms, and said, “Well, I’m not doing the assignments because I hate online learning, and none of it makes sense, and I have no one to help me, because you have your own work to do, and you’re too busy for me.” It was complete, total manipulation, but I went in my room and cried: full-fledged grown-up or not, middle-schoolers are some of the cruelest people on the planet…
While the abrupt change in lifestyle brought about by the pandemic was challenging for everyone, it might have been hardest for teenagers — and those of us forced into a small, indoor space with them. My friend sent me a text suggesting the word “quaranTEEN” to describe this condition affecting our kids. They were angry everything was canceled, angry they had to do school online, angry they couldn’t see their friends. My teens were angry, and, as a parent, I was a safe place to direct that anger. Some of their anger seemed understandable; some of it not so much. Early on, the kids were irritated that I kept asking them to wash their hands as they came in the house. When I tried to solve the problem by putting a sign on the door that said “please wash your hands,” I instead angered them more!
Like most parents, I honestly have no idea what I’m doing right now, given the fact I haven’t lived through a pandemic until now. No one — not even the experts — seems to know what the rules are. Also, any rules that do exist keep changing! As someone whose anxiety level runs just a few clicks above normal even on sunshiny, trouble-free days, this lack of clarity about HOW EXACTLY TO KEEP MY CHILDREN SAFE creates an undesirable state for me and everyone near me. But honestly, how are we parents meant to function: one day there is no need for masks, the next there is; one day droplets from the virus can’t possibly travel more than six feet, the next it might be further, but how much further is unclear.
Some places have started to open back up, but officials are super reluctant to call things “safe.” I like safety, I like my family to be safe: when I hear “safer at home,” I think “Right, that’s exactly where we should be! QuaranTEEN 2.0!” This comes in conflict with my teens, who want to be with their friends, who want to go places, who want to do things. They have started flinging requests at me faster and faster, things I haven’t had to even think about because everything was closed for the past six weeks. It seems every request they throw at me is met with “Uhh … I don’t know…” because I DON’T KNOW.
I don’t know because no one really does, and, while I don’t want to live in fear, I don’t want to be foolish, either. I don’t want a flippant decision to be the reason someone in my family gets sick, or causes others to get sick — or worse, die. I tried to explain this to my only-occasionally-cruel 13-year-old during one of our calmer conversations. “As a parent, it’s really hard to know what to do right now. All of these decisions that didn’t used to matter, suddenly matter a lot. Everything feels heavy, like there is a thick cloud of anxiety hovering everywhere. I’m scared of messing up, I guess.” And, in one of our quaranTEEN’s sweeter moments, she walked over and gave me a big hug.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.