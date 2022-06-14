Is it just me, or is your calendar also overflowing with plays and events and concerts (oh my!)?
It’s that time of year, when the weather is warm (scorching recently) and there’s much to do, or else experience the dreaded FOMO (that’s “Fear of Missing Out” for the uninitiated).
With the official start of summer just days away, the opportunities for art, music and celebration in the Tri-Lakes area are ramping up.
Happening tonight (June 15) is one of the free summer concerts in Limbach Park. Colorado Springs country music band Mosquito Pass takes the stage at 7. Bring a chair and a picnic and enjoy!
The Concert in the Park series schedule with show times (which vary from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.) is available online at townofmonument.org/568/Concerts-in-the-Park.
Tomorrow (June 16) the second downtown Monument Art Hop of the season is on. On the third Thursday of the month, May to September, this event brings people out to historic downtown businesess to celebrate the arts via book-signings, art exhibitions, and more.
Learn more and find participating businesses at downtownmonument.org.
Before you know it, July 4th will be here with the Fun Run in Palmer Lake, pancake breakfast, 4th of July Street Fair patriotic parade, beer garden in Monument, and fireworks.
Find the details on the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Arts website at trilakeschamber.com/4th-of-july-street-fair.
And on July 16 the inaugural Party for the Parks is happening in Monument. This daylong festival of outdoor concerts in a field north of the Tri-Lakes YMCA features bands including Reckless Kelley, Jesse Cornett & the Revolvers, Lendon James and The Highway 34 Band, and country music singers Kristen Foreman and Savanna Chestnut. There will be food trucks and vendors. Sponsored by Classic Homes, Forest Lakes and Sanctuary Pointe, the event costs $30, with proceeds benefiting Town of Monument parks. Doors open at 1 p.m.
Learn more here: townofmonument.org/566/Party-for-the-Parks.
Those are just a sampling of what’s going on in the next month. Stay tuned to The Tribune for details about more fun happenings in the Tri-Lakes area this summer.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.