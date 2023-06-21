Summer reading programs are an integral part of library programming. Most libraries have them. These programs, once focused only on reading, encourage kids and teens to read, learn, and explore over the summer to prevent them from losing too much of what they learned during the school year (a phenomenon known as summer slide). Pikes Peak Library District’s reading program, 2023 Summer Adventure presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado, encourages participants ages 0 – 18 to read, move, and imagine all summer long.

Summer reading programs are more than just a way for young people to stay engaged over the summer – they also foster positive memories that build a lifelong interest in reading and learning.

As a person with dyslexia, learning how to read was a struggle for me. I remember checking out picture books and Garfield comics at the Woodland Park Library in Woodland Park when it was just a small cabin at the end of town. Since reading did not come easily to me, I mostly looked at the pictures, read a few of the more colorful onomatopoeias, and made up my own stories about what was going on. I knew this wasn’t the proper way to read, and I often felt bad that this was the best that I could do.

One summer, my parents signed me up for the library’s summer reading program. It was a book bingo and participants could earn entries into a grand prize drawing by reading books that matched prompts on their game board. I was intrigued and excited by this gamified reading. I asked my parents to help me read the game board so that I knew what I needed to look for at the library, and then asked a librarian to help me find the right books.

Now, I didn’t magically start reading all of the words in the books I chose for my bingo card. However, I felt more confident than usual while looking through them and tried harder to make out more of the words. I wanted to be sure I truly earned it if my name was drawn for the grand prize. By the end of the summer, I successfully filled my whole bingo card. When I turned it in, nobody challenged the reading I had done. It felt validating to have my form of reading honored in such an official way.

As for the grand prize drawing, I was one of the lucky winners! I still have the big brown bear I won. I’ve treasured my furry friend and the journey that brought it to me ever since. And of course, I named it Library.

Registration for PPLD’s Summer Adventure program opened on June 1. Participants will earn prizes for registering and for completing the program, including a prize book for registering that will help them build their own home library. Visit ppld.org/summer-adventure to learn more.

Carla Bamesberger is the Public Relations and Marketing Manager for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides reading and touting all that the District offers, this Coloradoan enjoys spending time with her husband and pets, biking, crafting, and gaming. She can be reached at cbamesberger@ppld.org or by calling (719) 531-6333, x6259.