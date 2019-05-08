Like most people in Colorado, I like to hike. Walking, running and sometimes even climbing the local trails does good things for my head and my heart and so I try to get out as much as I can. This summer I’m working on four guidebooks, so I expect to get out a lot with hikes to many destinations including my favorite — Colorado waterfalls.
A few weeks ago I hiked more than 20 miles to nine waterfalls in the western part of the state. Much was the same as my last visit to these falls, but some had changed, too. The floods of 2012 and 2015 had wreaked a bit of havoc through No Thoroughfare Canyon in Colorado National Monument, and all the recent snowfall made for a messy trail. There were more boulders to contend with in the last half-mile of the hike — which had likely fallen due to raging waters of those flood years — but I made it to the third waterfall and back out with no issues. Just three other people were on the trail that day, until the last half-mile out when at least a hundred college kids passed me by. I was glad to be on my way out and not in because the heat of the day was just settling in.
If you’re hiking in canyons, expect extreme temperatures, check the weather so you’re not caught in a flash flood, and wear good shoes or boots to deal with the unpredictable terrain. I was in a tank top, shorts, and sneakers most of the day but I kept a sweatshirt handy and did a lot of rock-hopping from one side of No Thoroughfare Canyon Creek to the other to keep my feet dry. If you go, be sure to take Rim Rock Drive for breath-taking views above the canyons. Stop at the Independence Monument overlook, too, and check out the interpretive sign featuring the park’s first custodian, John Otto. The picture to the right of Mr. Otto is of me climbing “Indie” in 2009. I stop to look at that sign every time I visit the area. It was tough climbing up there, but it was fun, and I was happy I did it.
The trail into Big Dominguez Canyon near Grand Junction was a lot busier, probably because it’s an easier hike with little elevation gain and nothing to scramble over. The biggest danger here is sunstroke or dehydration because there is no shade at all on most of the trail. If you go, wear a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, and other protective clothing and bring a lot of drinking water. The biggest fall on the hike, Big Dominguez Falls, was a torrent and unsafe for viewing at the top of the “leap” where it tumbles from the cliff. I stayed well back, out of the water and off the wet rocks — good practice at any waterfall, where a slip can prove deadly. This time, I walked past the falls to view the petroglyphs that adorn the enormous boulder faces further up the trail. If you go, take pictures only and leave nothing behind.
Rifle Falls was as lovely as ever, with its triplet of waterfalls and easy hike over and under the falls. Bring a checkbook to visit Rifle Falls State Park in case there’s no one to accept the $8 fee. This is good general practice when you’re visiting any parks around Colorado — bring checks or small bills to pay for a day pass or camping, just in case there’s no one at the gate. Some parks now have automatic machines for credit cards, but not many.
My final stop was Bridal Veil Falls at Hanging Lake. This hike is going to a permit system soon, but it was still free last week. As of May 1, you’ll have to make reservations online year-round. The fall is located 7,500 feet above sea level and the trail is well-shaded, so I expected an icy trail, and I got it. Five minutes into the hike, I donned my microspikes and got out my trekking poles, and they never went back in my pack. The high cliffs that line the trail had dropped loads of spring snow onto the trail, burying parts of it in broad swaths of avalanche debris. This made for slow going.
The trail was busy, with people from all over the state and outside Colorado taking advantage of the fine weather to view the emerald lake and sparkling falls. It was as beautiful as the last time I’d visited, with one exception: the people lining up to walk on the log that spans the lake, the log you’re not supposed to walk on. There’s even a sign telling you not to walk on it. I get exasperated when I see people taking advantage of our state’s natural beauty, but I know from previous experience that expressing my opinions on the trail is a waste of time, so I save those comments for my writing.
There was also one very pleasant surprise: Spouting Rock, the waterfall past Hanging Lake that’s typically little more than a trickle, was gushing! After frowning at all the log-walkers, the sight of Spouting Rock put a smile on my face and reminded me that despite the challenges, hiking anywhere — especially to waterfalls — always leaves me happier than when I started.
If you visit any waterfalls this year, be prepared with the proper gear. Treat these areas kindly and keep yourself safe. Don’t damage anything, carve your initials into anything, or leave anything behind. This is our home, and we’re getting a lot of visitors lately — people who aren’t used to beautiful places like this and don’t know how to treat them. Somebody has to look out for the place.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor and freelance writer and has lived on Colorado Springs’ north side for more than 20 years.