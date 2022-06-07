MONUMENT • After a two-year hiatus, Monument’s Concert in the Park series is back.
The summer series returns starting 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 8 in Limbach Park. The live outdoor concerts by local and regional music acts will continue Wednesdays through Aug. 17, with the exception of July 6.
The concert series is sponsored by American Pacific Mortgage, Willow Springs Ranch and Leo’s Sewer & Drain Cleaning. Every show in the series is free to the public.
Among the musical acts scheduled to appear in the series are Ashtonz (June 8), Mosquito Pass (June 15), WireWood Station (June 22 & Aug. 10), Eighty3 with Go Go Girlzilla (June 29), Missy & the Dirty Secrets (July 13), Mojo Filter (July 20), Skin & Bones (July 27), SofaKillers (Aug. 3) and Sandy Wells (Aug. 17).
“We’re excited to bring the series back at full speed,” said series coordinator and Ashtonz frontman Charlie Searle. “We put on a few a la carte shows at Limbach each of the past two summers, which was fun, but it wasn’t the same.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase food and drinks from a variety of food trucks including Tossed, Black Forest Chew-Chew, Lori Lynn’s Cookies & Cream, Go Fish, Kona Ice and Crepes to Go.
“It’s always been a great source of community connection, and even more so this year,” Searle said. “It’s going to be a great summer. Grab your camping chair and come on out.”
Kicking off the series is Searle’s band, the Monument-based Ashtonz, which has been a staple of local live music playing 50 shows any given year and bringing with it a mixed repertoire of more than 650 covers and original tunes. Their setlist touches on a wide variety of musical genres.
Mosquito Pass is described as a rescue to country music with a classic sound mixing the outlaw, red dirt and southern rock genres with a little bluegrass feel added.
Also based in Monument, WireWood Station is an award-winning electric group of string musicians which combine their experiences in classic violin, bluegrass guitar and jazz upright bass to bring what is described as a foot-stomping good time.
Eighty3 plays a variety of top-hit covers of rock, alternative, dance and new wave from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s, while Go Go Girlzilla is a Monument-based husband and wife duo that blends fusion guitar, vocals and digital beats.
Missy & the Dirty Secrets is an award-winning, female-fronted rock band from Colorado Springs which plays high energy hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and more. Mojo Filter is a fusion band bringing a mix of rock, blues and funk from their base in Denver.
Skin & Bones is a rock cover band which brings a wide variety of tunes, ranging from The Beatles and Janis Joplin to Fallout Boy and Nirvana.
The Colorado Springs-based SofaKillers bring a variety of rock and dance covers from the ‘70s to the 2000s.
Closing out the concert series is Sandy Wells, a country music singer-songwriter with deep roots in early pop country and southern rock. She is known for bringing high emotion to her performances while keeping audiences’ feet tapping.
The Concert in the Park series schedule with show times (which vary from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.) is available online by visiting townofmonument.org/568/Concerts-in-the-Park. Sponsorship and vendor information is available by contacting Portia Herman at 719-481-2954 or by emailing events@tomgov.org.