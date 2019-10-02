A recent study conducted by Security Baron found that when it comes to safety, Monument is among the Top 50 safest cities in Colorado.
The study, which analyzed the FBI 2017 and 2018 rankings of crime rates, gave Denver suburb Cherry Hills Village top honors with the highest safety score (90.44). Other top choices were Evans, Gunnison and Broomfield.
Monument (No. 26 on the list) was found to have an average score of 74.05.
Such measures can weigh in someone’s decision to move to an area, according to Joe Auer of Security Baron.
“Although it is difficult to predict when crime will occur, it is vital to ensure the area you are visiting or moving to is secure and not infamous for any sort of criminal behavior. You can use safety scores and rankings to check!” Auer said.
Bigger cities including Denver, Colorado Springs and Boulder did not make the list.
Factors included number of households (there are 2,086 in Monument); citizen-to-law-enforcement officer ratio (Monument’s is 2.11 per 1,000 citizens); population (Monument’s population was 6,644 at the time of the study); rate of violent crimes (the town has a rate of 0.45 violent crimes per 1,000 citizens); rate of property crimes (Monument’s is 26.36 per 1,000 citizens); and average income (Monument’s is $104,488, per the study).
Property crime in the town is trending down, while violent crime had a slight uptick, per the study.
By comparison, Cherry Hills Village has a violent crime rate of 0.3 per 1,000 citizens and a property crime rate of 3.74 per 1,000 citizens.
Durango ranked last (No. 50) on the list, with a safety score of 64.64 and a median income of $60,521.
Security Baron is a Portland, Ore.-based review, comparison and news site.