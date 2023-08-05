While the Town of Palmer Lake awaits the official plans from two interested developments to use portions of it, the remaining structures continue to be a debate with residents.

Presently, plans for the use of the Elephant Rock property, which was gifted to the town years ago, has included one development from Richard and Lindsay Willan to create its EcoSpa proposal. The Willan’s are working through the last of the development’s lease agreement as it prepares to submit plans to the town Planning Commission.

Another development, proposed by Paravacini’s Italian Bistro owners Franco Pisani and Lindsey Truitt, called the Star View Ranch would make use of the largest structure on the property as a wedding venue and another structure as a bridal suite. The project is also presently working through its lease agreement.

Mayor Glant Havenar said, during the July 27 regular meeting of the Town of Palmer Lake Board of Trustees at town hall, that both entities are working together for a mutual vision for the developments, exploring in which ways the two businesses can collaborate.

Another solid component of the Elephant Rock property is the Parks Department’s project to create a trail around the property, connecting the Creekside Trail to the property and having a way for residents to access it and further support the two new upcoming businesses.

Havenar said the only other component for the property among what has been decided was to answer the town’s public safety departments to reserve a small portion at the front of the property for a new facility. However, this would be a future project if needed down the road and no immediate plans for it have been made.

What remains is 15-16 acres and an additional seven buildings (six cabins and a longbuilding). The board had tasked a work group to create a vision for the use of the remaining land. However, other groups with interest in making use of the remaining property continue to come forward and propose ideas to the board.

The intent of such proposals is to keep the cabins and longbuilding from being demolished and preserving their history. The board has determined the town does not have the staff nor the insurability to entertain the ideas coming forth.

Further discussion on the fate of the additional buildings was the topic of discussion during the last regular meeting where Havenar noted every Master Plan since 1983 has called for the cabins to be demolished. In addition, Cersa, the town’s insurance carrier, will not insure the cabins unless they are boarded up and fenced in.

“Every [plan] that’s ever been presented, the cabins come down,” Havenar said. “We don’t have the staff or the infrastructure to manage the cabins. Cersa does not want to insure them. I don’t want EcoSpa and Paravincini’s to put millions of dollars into properties to look at buildings that are boarded up and fenced.”

The mayor said there are lots of lunch meetings and the like where people are gathered with different ideas for the cabins on the property. The town continues to see new concepts presented through daily emails, she said.

“In a beautiful world, everybody can share. Everybody can have the cabin they want,” Havenar said. “It’s not practical for what we can do as a town right now, and we need to have some discussion around this.

“We have voted on this twice. The more emails we get, the further we get away from going with the plan, further away from the Willans and Paravincinis being able to institute their builds.”

During public comments residents of neighboring properties, and advocates for them, expressed a desire to see a robust Master Plan for the property which also preserves the “quite-tude” of residences neighboring it. Jina Brennaman suggested the land not being used for anything and be placed in a conservation trust.

“I hope the Board of Trustees proceed with vision and not fear for the sake of the Palmer Lake community,” Brennaman said. “There could be money coming to the town for not doing anything [with the land]. Various people who link to federal and the state for funding opportunities for receiving money for having committed the land to conservation.”

Havenar noted that because the town owns the land, it cannot be developed without the town’s approval. Thus, a conservation trust would not be needed with the town as the landowners. It was one of the first questions the mayor asked when the land was gifted to the town, she said.

However, she agreed with Brennaman that it was worth fully investigating the option.

“I give you my word, I will check that myself in the next week,” the mayor said.

Richard Willan proposed his development form an Limited Liability Company (LLC) to lease the land upon which the cabins sit from the town, purchase the insurance and arrange and pay for the boarding and fencing of them. He felt this would allow the town to thereafter make money on the cabins.

He went on to say his idea was to refurbish the cabins to create long-weekend rentals for clients of the EcoSpa.

“If you pull them down, it’s going to cost money,” Willan said. “We had an engineer look at them and have deemed them all able to be refurbished, and we are willing to do that.

“To me, it’s such a shame. It’s such a waste of money to pull them down, and Palmer Lake will earn nothing out of them if they’re pulled down.”

Farr said the board had already come to the core of what it believes the town wants to sustain the town long term.

“All the discussions that we’ve had is that we do not see those seven buildings are going to benefit us or that they are going to be sustainable long term,” she said. “Or that we don’t want to put any more energy into them.”