MONUMENT • Nothing stresses me out more than trying to figure out what I’m going to dress up as for Halloween.
Halloween is not exactly a big holiday for me. For me, there is maybe one social gathering, and of course taking the kids out to do whatever trick-or-treating is available or take them to downtown Monument. This year, there are two social gatherings and whatever I do with the kids. That’s way too much pressure.
Last year, I decided to go outside my comfort zone (I’ll get to that in a little bit), and I actually spent money for a decent costume for an adult to attend my brother’s-in-law Halloween party. I decided to buy something that looked like something either Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise wore in the motion picture “Interview with a Vampire.” I wore black shorts, knee-high socks and my black fancy shoes.
In addition, I bought and wore a black mask which seemed to be designed for a fancy dress party from some sort of masked ball — like French Queen Marie Antoinette would have had a guest wear at her 36th birthday party. However, with black horns that were attached to the mask resembled something Maleficent would bear.
Now, before I go on, that particular Halloween, I was attempting to appear like a hybrid of the costumes my kids wore last year. My son looked like the killer from the “Scream” movies, but more so like he was prepared to be a disc jockey at some obscure basement rave. My oldest daughter was actually Maleficent and my youngest daughter was a black cat.
I didn’t exactly have any elements in my costume related to a black cat, but the horns on my mask kind of resembled the ears on my youngest’s head gear. My choices in my costume were intended to bring all three of my kids’ costumes together with solidarity while we were doing the usual trick-or-treating route.
I wanted to look like the father of all of them, basically.
Moving forward, let me first say that get-up won me the “Scariest Costume” award at my brother-in-law’s party. However, I felt like I was dressed like an Umpa Lumpa who let himself get hooked on steroids. Or maybe like Brad Pitt was shooting another Anne Rice motion picture adaptation and simply stopped trying.
Sixty dollars later, I don’t see myself ever wearing that get-up again. It still hangs in my coat closet like it has since Halloween last year.
Now, when I say I diverted from my Halloween comfort zone, it has been a long-standing joke among family and friends that every year my costume is Bane, the nemesis from the “Batman” series. More specifically the “Batman” series of motion pictures starring Christian Bale as Batman. Now, I am more creative than to just appear as Bane every year. The running joke is I appear as Bane each year in a variety of different occupations.
The first time I appeared as Bane for social functions, I was simply Bane; the mask, a black shirt, camouflage pants and black soldier boots. The next year, I appeared as Bane as a medical doctor; the mask, scrubs and a long white doctor’s robe. Is it even called a robe? I’m not quite sure.
The next year, I was Bane as a motivational speaker; the mask, a blue collared shirt and tie and the same black blazer I wear anytime I attend an event thrown by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. It was the next year I ventured into the Brad Pitt/Interview with a Vampire on steroids, attempting to look like my kids’ costumes, costume.
Now that I’ve diverted from the Bane theme, I feel like it’s my chance to get away from it. So this year, I’m going for something completely different. I won’t exactly share what my Halloween costume will be, but I will say it is an offshoot of what my son wore two years ago.
I guess the reason I care about what I wear for Halloween directly correlates with what my kids decide to wear. None of my kids are large enough to pull off Bane. My girls are too pretty to pull off any Batman villain, even Poison Ivy.
However, when it comes to going door to door, or store to store, asking for candy or a “trick,” what I have planned will make the kids happy. For the most part, that’s all I care about.
I remember once in Rhode Island, where I grew up, there was a Halloween I went trick-or-treating around the small town where I resided, and one particular house had an especially long driveway. I was too young to guess how long the driveway was, but my folks dropped me off at the mouth of it and I started walking towards the main dwelling of the property.
I’d say about 50 steps down their driveway, I started to feel something sketchy was going on. We lived in a wooded area, and as I started to walk down their woods-lined driveway, I started to hear snaps of twigs beside me. When I’ m in the woods and I hear twigs snaps, that usually means some sort of wildlife is looking at me like a Marie Calendar’s meal,
I immediately turned around and returned to my parents’ Custom Cruiser station wagon, hopped in the vehicle and decided that was the moment I was done trick-or-treating as a child. If I had to answer what I was dressed as that Halloween, I think it was Daniel Boone; complete with the cap.
Halloween is for the kids as far as I’m concerned, but there’s no reason my adult self can’t take time to make a statement among their fun. Thank God, Monument is a far more cohesive and developed community than where I grew up. If they had grown up in the outskirts of Providence, that probably would have stopped collecting trick-or-treat candy at age five.
Benn Farrell is a Monument-based freelance writer and playwright.