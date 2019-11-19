About halfway through the third gathering of folks from around the ‘hood I attended in the past couple of weeks I stopped and absorbed the moment. I was reminded how much good gets done around here, and how much a strong social fabric means to a community. These were not unusual events — just occasions where people got together to celebrate, inaugurate, provide moral and financial support and even get their hands dirty, all within a few miles/minutes of each other.
This odyssey-on-the-Divide began on Nov. 5 at an election night watch-party for Lewis-Palmer District 38 school board candidate Ryan Graham, held at La Casa Fiesta in downtown Monument. On hand was a cross-section of local folks, gathered in support of a guy whose campaign they could be proud of. Ryan lost to Ron Schwarz in a close race that was, from all I could see, conducted with respect, decency and a focus on the issues at hand rather than personal stuff. My compliments to both candidates, and to the LCF staff on the comidas excelentes served that evening (the rellenos, in particular). Godspeed to Schwarz in his school board gig, and don’t go to sleep on Graham; I suspect we’ll be hearing from him again.
Two evenings later at Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers was the “Hoedown for Heroes,” organized in support of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center (a terrific nonprofit founded by Jay Cimino and the Phil Long auto dealership group) and sponsored in part by at Integrity Bank and Trust. I got to reconnect with friends from my Phil Long days, including Bronco great Randy Gradishar, along with local media luminaries Richard Randall and Sarada Connors from KVOR 740-AM radio. A bunch of Monumenters were in the crowd too, helping to raise funds for vets making the often-difficult transition back to civilian life (a really big deal, and a great cause).
Finally, two separate projects with the common threads of preservation and reclamation involving the old Gwillimville schoolhouse and O’Malley’s Steak Pub. The repurposing of the well-traveled 1880s school building (originally located not far from my cabin-crib on Searle ranch, now situated next to Village Inn on Highway 105) into the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Meeting House will be completed this month thanks to a generous grant from The Home Depot Foundation in Monument and to a whole bunch of work by a citizen-crew headed by chamber board member Merrilee Ellis. It will be available for residents to reserve for public or private occasions via the chamber office (481-3282).
The latest chapter of the O’Malley’s saga is just beginning, in the aftermath of a kitchen fire on Oct. 29. It’s likely to be a few months before “The O” reopens, but Jeff Hulsmann and the crew have wasted no time getting the reclamation effort moving, thanks to a big assist from Justin Kaye and the 105 Social House (formerly The Villa) across the street. I made it to the first in a series of Monday “Fire Sale” events there, with the O’Malley’s staff operating the bar and the kitchen at 105 Social House (normally closed on Mondays anyway) for the day, with proceeds going to pay displaced employees and to the recovery effort. There was a feeling of true camaraderie, which could prove to be a win-win proposition for both establishments.
These are but brief snapshots of what amounts to a whole lot of movin’ and shakin’ going on around here, but they give me continuing hope that the idea of small-town spirit, signified by unity, cooperation and common purpose (school bond issues and the like notwithstanding) is alive and well in the Tri-Lakes area. If you haven’t caught the buzz, go out and getcha some!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.