This is the fifth and final in a series of stories examining the state of economic development in the Tri-Lakes region. From local business to the arts, schools, seniors and town government, The Tribune looks into how the area’s rapid growth is affecting various segments of the community.
Police, fire and water departments across the Tri-Lakes area continue to adapt to the increasing population of the area as the region surges forward.
In November of last year, voters approved a $2.93 million mil levy to boost funding for the Tri Lakes Monument Fire Protection District (TLMFPD). The measure passed with 61 percent approval and raised revenue for TLMFPD from $6.15 million in 2017 to $9.08 million this year.
“We had a number of issues to be addressed by the mill levy, about 90 percent of which were met immediately,” said Chief Chris Truty of TLMFPD.
The Mill Levy Proposal produced by the TLMFPD prior to the election listed the “changing community” as the number one reason for the necessity of a mill levy.
According to the proposal, “The District’s aging population is placing greater demand on EMS services (and) growth in the Monument area is impacting the District’s ability to maintain emergency services district-wide, including response times.”
Approximately 70 percent of all emergency calls to TLMFPD are ambulance calls, said Truty, a number he said has remained relatively consistent even as the community has grown.
“We’ve generally handled the call volume increase,” said Truty, referring to a five percent increase in total call volume that the District has seen over each of the last few years.
Approximately $1 million of the property tax increase was appropriated to wage increases, which Truty said were sorely needed. According to Truty, District firefighters were paid 25 percent less than the “average Front Range firefighter” but are now paid just “a few percentage points below” that average.
As the Tri-Lakes area continues to change, Chief Truty anticipates that the Department will eventually need to add “additional resources” to accommodate a growing population.Though the Department has not yet taken concrete steps towards the acquisition of these resources, Truty anticipates that the Department will one day need to add another station.
Also adjusting to the growing population is the Monument Police Department, which recently hired two, new full-time officers and brought in one unpaid, reserve officer. The new officers were sworn in at the Aug. 6 town hall meeting.
Monument Police Chief Jacob Shirk would like to see his force add two more officers, which would bring the size of the Police Department up to 17 officers. Only three new officers have been added to the Police Department over the last 13 years, even as the area has continued to grow, Shirk said. He remains concerned by an increased prevalence of career criminals in the area.
One of the largest new housing developments in the Tri-Lakes area lies within the boundaries of the Woodmoor Water and Sanitation District. The new housing development, just south of Highway 105, has added demand for the District to meet.
According to Jessie Shaffer, District Manager for Woodmoor Water and Sanitation, the district has thus far been able to accurately anticipate population growth and respond to increased demand.
“The District’s long-range planning efforts, for decades, has forecast and identified the many challenges and changes throughout time that need to be made in order to adequately account for and react to growth within the District’s boundaries,” said Shaffer. “The District’s long-range planning also evaluates potential impacts from growth on lands currently located outside the District’s service boundary that could potentially request water/wastewater service by the District.”
Woodmoor Water and Sanitation’s primary source of water is the Denver Basin Groundwater, which Shaffer said is a “continuously depleting ... finite resource.”
In 2011, Woodmoor Water purchased a ranch and its renewable surface water rights. The district plans on the new supply of surface water to one day replace the Denver Basin Groundwater.
“Through the District’s long-range planning efforts, managing, reacting to, and serving the growth we see in the District has really become just another routine item that the District continuously monitors, accounts for and adjusts to at the appropriate time(s),” said Shaffer.
The Triview Metropolitan District, which provides water and wastewater services to an area that includes Jackson Creek, Promontory Pointe, and Sanctuary Pointe, recently approved rate hikes and is pursuing more sustainable methods of providing services to their customers. Triview is currently in discussions with Colorado Springs Utilities, exploring the possibility that CSU will pump water from Triview.