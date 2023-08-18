The seventh annual Monu-Palooza festival not only brings food and familiar names to its lineup of musicians, but this year it has added a street fair.

In its seventh year, Monu-Palooza, or Monu-Palooza 7.0 as it is called this year, is noon-8 p.m., Sept. 3 in Limbach Park . As in previous years, food trucks and mobile kitchens will be on site for attendees to enjoy. A street fair will also be available for those in attendance along Front Street, an idea from organizer Marissa Searle which came to fruition.

The new street fair attraction was created with the intention to bring more attendees and expand on activities for people at the festival.

“It gives them something to do between bands and makes it more a community occasion,” organizer Charlie Searle said. “It also brings in a few businesses for more exposure and it provides one less reason to leave the park during the day.”

Advance tickets for the event are available at Monupalooza2023.eventbrite.com for $15. Tickets are $25 online the day of the festival and at the park. Attendees are encouraged to bring camping and outdoor chairs as well as sunscreen.

“This has become an end-of-summer tradition around the area,” organizer Charlie Searle said.

Among the food trucks and provider’s booked for the event are Lori Lynn’s Cookies and Cream, Tossed, German Pretzel Kings as well as Palmer Lake Pub. Others may be secured between now and the event, Searle said.

The lineup of musical acts includes some staples of the festival but also welcomes two which make their first appearance to the event. New to Monu-Palooza this year is the Monument-based Mojo Filter as well as The Country Music Project, which hails from Denver.

“We always try to keep it interesting,” Searle said. “Mojo Filter has been seen in the area the last couple years, and with The Country Music Project, we wanted some variety and they help us with that.”

Mojo Filter is a fusion band bringing a mix of rock, blues and funk. They were a part of the Monument Concert in the Park series in 2022.

With a mix of male and female, four-part vocals, as well as instruments including acoustic, electric and pedal steel guitars, mandolin, keyboards, bass and drums, The Country Music Project is known for keeping the old sound of country music alive. However, the band also has a reputation for bringing a power to punch out the popular sounds of today’s new country artists.

Also in the lineup is Tri-Lakes region favorite Wirewood Station. This award-winning electric group of string musicians combine their experiences in classic violin, bluegrass guitar and jazz upright bass to bring what is described as a foot-stomping good time. They were also one of the featured acts in this year’s Monument Concerts in the Park Series.

Monu-Palooza wouldn’t be the same without Monument-based Ashtōnz in the lineup. The Ashtōnz have been a staple of local live music playing 50 shows any given year and bringing with it a mixed repertoire of more than 650 covers and original tunes. Their setlist touches on a wide variety of musical genres.

Missy & the Dirty Secrets is an award-winning, female-fronted rock band from Colorado Springs which plays high energy hits from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and more. Also seen in last year’s Monument Concert in the Park Series, the band returns to perform at Monu-Palooza 7.0.

Also in the Sept. 3 lineup, from Monument and Colorado Springs, Skin & Bones is a rock cover band which brings a wide variety of tunes in its setlist, ranging from The Beatles and Janis Joplin to Fallout Boy and Nirvana.

This year’s Monu-Palooza Festival sponsors include Street Smart Auto Brokers, Palmer Lake Pub, The Hearth House, Timberview Animal Hospital, SchurSuccess Group, Diana Dunston-HomeSmart Realty, Lavender & Thyme, Integrity Bank & Trust, Sweetwater and MyDoorCompany.