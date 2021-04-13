As I watched the reports each day of new cases and deaths I kept hoping there would some way to honor and remember these victims. Mothers, fathers, sons and daughters, neighbors, friends and colleagues have fallen to this pandemic and we can’t forget them as things seem to get better.
I became aware of a worldwide project, started by Heather Schulte in Boulder who lost an uncle to COVID, from a friend in Kansas who lost her husband to the virus.
Stitching the Situation is a collaborative cross-stitching project that documents and memorializes the lives directly affected by COVID-19. Volunteers sign up to stitch, either by themselves or with others, a particular day since the crisis started. They receive a kit including a pattern that represents one day’s COVID-19 data in the U.S. Within the outline, participating stitchers create a design of their choosing, whether abstract patterns, text about their experience during the pandemic, or perhaps a portrait of a loved one who was lost to the virus. Anyone can participate (cross stitch is easy to learn) and all materials to get you started are included. Postage, too. You supply additional thread to complete your design.
Someone I knew died on Oct. 29, so I chose that date to commemorate. There were 971 deaths that day with over 88,000 reported new positive cases. The size of my embroidery piece was daunting and heartbreaking. It took me almost seven hours to stitch the section honoring the dead and I still had over 88,000 stitches more to do. I was allowed the freedom to design whatever I chose for the positive cases. So I started with butterflies, because they have always represented change to me. Certainly all those who tested positive had their lives changed either temporarily or permanently. I stitched for seven or eight hours a day for 52 straight days to reach the point in the attached photo. I still have much more to do.
As I stitch my panel, most of the time with tears in my eyes, I became more and more aware of the impact on families and individuals during this pandemic. Of the 88,000 people who tested positive on Oct. 29, how many of those showed up later in the red boxes denoting deaths? How many lost their jobs or passed on the virus to others?
I am blessed that none of my loved ones got the virus, but working on this project, which now has stitchers all over the world, I have realized how fortunate I am and how difficult this has been for so many.
For more information on stitching the situation, go to stitchingthesituation.com. Photos of panels finished or in progress are also on the Facebook page (facebook.com/stitchingthesituation) and Instagram page (instagram.com/stitchingthesituation/).
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.