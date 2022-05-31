MONUMENT • When it comes to gardening and landscaping, experience and knowledge make all the difference.
For more than 10 years, Macie and Ryan McCord have carved a niche for themselves in the Tri-Lakes region as the owners and proprietors of McCord’s Garden Center and Landscaping at 2720 McShane Drive.
They bring a combined 40 years experience to their business.
Ryan grew up in south Texas and moved to the Pikes Peak region in 2003. Through his high school years, he worked for a large nursery and landscaping company owned by a close friend of his mother.
Macie was born and raised in Colorado Springs and was working for a nursery when she and Ryan met.
In 2007, the couple started a landscape company. While Macie went on to be the grower for another garden center, Ryan remained operating the landscape business.
After they had their son and daughter, Macie decided it was time for the family to open their own garden center.
“We looked into the Monument area and felt there was a need,” Ryan McCord said.
Over 10 years later, the business they grew, McCord’s Garden Center and Landscaping, provides all aspects of what clients need to enjoy their outdoor living and garden successfully. The owners’ knowledge of gardening and landscaping in the Tri-Lakes area contributed to their continued success.
“We live in Monument and raise our kids here. It is very important to us to provide a great service to the community through both the garden center and the landscape company,” Ryan McCord said
Macie and Ryan enjoy sharing their passion for gardening and landscaping with others. Since opening, the company now offers a greater selection of trees, shrubs, annuals and perennials.
Ryan McCord said it’s the couple’s knowledge, quality of products and customer service that makes McCord’s unique compared to the big-box store garden centers in the area.
“We only offer the highest quality plants that will grow in the Tri-Lakes area,” he said. “Macie is a certified Colorado gardener and a Colorado certified nursery professional, along with several other employees.”
McCord’s was able to survive the restrictive months of the COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on supplier relationships.
“Through the pandemic, people really focused on being outdoors,” Ryan McCord said. “Macie worked very hard to maintain supplier relationships to keep up with supply chain problems and maintain a great selection of products.
The 10th anniversary of McCord’s Garden Center and Landscaping was in March, and the store celebrated its anniversary in May with a special giveaway.
More information on McCord’s Garden Center and Landscaping is available on the company’s website, mccordgardens.com. The website also has a large variety of gardening resources and details the scope of the firm’s landscaping services, including a photo gallery of past projects.