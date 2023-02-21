PALMER LAKE • The Stick Men, featuring world-famous bassist Tony Levin, will hit the stage March 1 at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts.

Stick Men’s Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto were the bass player and percussionist, respectively, for the rock group King Crimson for decades and bring the same tradition with Stick Men.

Levin has played bass on tour for Peter Gabriel and records with the artist as well. He plays the Chapman Stick, which functions at times like two instruments, with both bass and guitar strings, from which the band takes its name.

IF YOU GO Stick Men, 7 p.m., March 1 at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105, Palmer Lake. Advance tickets: $40, TLCA members; $45, non-members; TriLakesArts.org. Door prices: $45, TLCA members; $50 for non-members Reserved seating: additional $10 with ticket purchase

Bandmate Markus Reuter plays his self-designed touch-style guitar, which also covers more ground than a guitar or a bass. Mastellotto’s drumming encompasses not only the acoustic kit, but a unique electronic setup as well. This allows the percussionist to make use of loops, samples and percussion.

Most of Stick Men’s compositions are instrumental with very few songs featuring vocals, mostly provided by Levin but occasionally Reuter and Mastelotto as well. The music is somewhere betweenart rock and progressive rock, and in some cases, veers toward progressive metal. During shows, the band does a lot of improvisation, as its musicians often showcase their prowess on their respective instruments in extended jams.

The band also honors its connection with King Crimson by performing songs by the band as well as some by Robert Fripp, King Crimson’s lead member and guitarist. Stick Men has also composed an abridged version of Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite,” which has become a staple of their shows.

Levin was born in Boston and got his start in classical music, playing bass for the Rochester Philharmonic. After moving into jazz and rock, he established a notable career, recording and touring with not only Gabriel but also John Lennon, Pink Floyd, Yes, Alice Cooper, Paul Simon and Seal. Levin has released five solo albums and authored three books of photography and poetry.

Levin is one of the most recorded bass players in the history of music, appearing on over 1,000 albums. More about Levin can be found at his website, TonyLevin.com.

Mastelotto is a self-taught drummer from Northern California who is known for pushing the envelope of electronic drumming.He has played in such notable acts as Mr. Mister, XTC, David Sylvian, The Rembrandts and Kimmo Pohjonen, and has been the drummer for King Crimson 25 years.

Reuter is a composer, guitarist and producer. He was initially trained as a pianist but subsequently studied Robert Fripp’s Guitar Craft and learned to play the Chapman Stick. He later moved on to the U8 Touch Guitar. Reuter has released several solo recordings and is one of the core members of the experimental band Centrozoon. He is also half of the duo Tuner, with Mastelotto, and was a member of Europa String Choir. He is in the Devin Townsend Band and his new power trio Truce is recording a sophomore album and will be touring worldwide.