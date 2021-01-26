Stephen Blucher, of Colorado Springs, has been recognized as an annual AARP Chapter & REA Unit Community Service Award recipient for 2020.
The award, based on 2019 activities, consists of a trophy and a certificate signed by Jo Ann C. Jenkins, AARP chief executive officer.
The award presentation, delayed by the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic, was recently virtually presented to Blucher by Black Forest AARP Chapter 1100 President Candace Lehmann on behalf of the AARP CEO.
The following are examples of how Blucher contributed significantly to the local community:
He has served in a superior manner as an AARP Driver Safety Instructor for over 22 consecutive years. During 2019 alone he instructed 303 students.
He has given extensive support to AARP Chapter 1100 in Black Forest. He assisted the chapter at the Black Forest Festival by helping provide AARP information and literature to the many individuals who stopped by the Chapter 1100 booth. He also greeted and assisted the over 300 individuals in June who brought items to the Chapter 1100-sponsored free shredding event. The objective of the shredding event is to safely destroy personal documents and thus prevent them from being used by scammers, identity thieves and others.
Another benefactor of his volunteer services was the SRC Holiday Dinner Dance in November 2019, which hosted over 500 people at the Colorado Springs Civic Auditorium. His service included working several other charitable projects which had a positive impact on numerous citizens in the community.
Blucher is also a member of the elite AARP Chapter Advisory Team, a branch of the AARP National Office of Volunteer Engagement in Washington, D.C. The Chapter Advisory Team is dedicated to working to make chapters throughout the United States more viable, effective and responsive to local community needs. His contributions over many years have contributed significantly to the good reputation of AARP Chapter 1100, and to the general positive image of AARP as a whole.