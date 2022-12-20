While this time of year is generally referred to as the “season of joy,” the reality is that many kids and families in our community struggle during the holidays, dreading school break and the disruption to daily schedules.
When schools shut down for holiday break, it can be an unnerving and difficult time because parents have to work, and childcare can pose a challenge. Children may be left to be cared for by unfamiliar relatives, neighbors or babysitters, leaving them at a higher risk of sexual or physical abuse.
There are a few key factors that increase the risk to children through the holidays.
Factor one: Because most abuse occurs at the hands of people known to the child such as family or family friends, children face more exposure this time of year.
Factor two: Approximately two-thirds of child abuse reports occur thanks to mandatory reporters such as social workers and teachers. The holiday break delays the ability for children to communicate with those trusted adults.
The good news is that there are ways to nurture boundaries for your child that demonstrate love and respect for their health and safety while also teaching them some important skills.
Communication is key. Ensure that your child knows the importance of saying no and is aware of their own personal space boundaries. This increases their ability to remain safe.
Teach your child healthy boundaries by letting them take the lead in seeking out physical affection from friends and family.
Remind your child that if they feel unsafe or uncomfortable, they can let you know so you can come pick them up or arrange for a trusted adult to do so.
Other ways to show your child love and respect this holiday season include teaching them self-care by providing breaks during loud overwhelming situations and maintaining realistic expectations for their behavior. Even at the most enjoyable special events, remember they are still children who crave consistency and connection.
As always, some of the simplest supports are still good to remember, such as avoiding over scheduling. It is OK to say no to invitations and allow for focus on what you and your child can manage while still enjoying the holiday.
Schedule a cozy night in with a holiday movie, a big bowl of popcorn and comfy pajamas, starting a new family holiday tradition.
Also, be sure healthy snacks are at hand to encourage alternatives to all the sweets that come with the holidays.
Never underestimate the power of fresh air. Taking a quick walk together around the block or playing in the backyard can shift everyone’s mood.
Please know the team at Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center sends all in our community heartfelt wishes for a happy and safe holiday. We are here to ensure that all children feel safe and heard.
If you suspect abuse or neglect, do not hesitate. Please contact Colorado’s Child Abuse and Neglect hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS and/or your local law enforcement agency.
Maureen “Mo” Basenberg is executive director of Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center, a nationally accredited children’s advocacy center that provides hope and healing to children who have experienced abuse and neglect.