Government officials representing northern El Paso County reflected on the obstacles and triumphs of 2018 at a speaker event Friday at the Great Wolf Lodge. The event, hosted by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, featured local mayors and commissioners who gave insight into Monument and El Paso County’s economic state.
Monument Mayor Don Wilson began his speech by acknowledging the quarrels that plagued Monument’s town hall for the better part of 2018. Its former town manager Chris Lowe was fired in June. Making matters worse, Monument’s government had limited access to legal counsel after its former town attorney was not reappointed. And the incomplete Board of Trustees, its seventh seat vacant for several months, struggled to make progress on important issues related to town development.
“We spent more than half the year without a complete government body,” Wilson said. “While being short on board members, the other trustees and I found ourselves unable to reach consensus on many key issues. We spent almost as much time without the aid of key staff members. But despite those difficulties, town staff and the community had a successful and prosperous year.”
Now that key staff positions are filled and the board has filled its seventh seat, Wilson said Monument is making great progress. He reports that sales tax revenue increased across the board by as much as 12 percent in some categories. Commerce and residential development also appear to be doing well. Two hundred business licenses and 300 land use permits were issued in 2018.
More than half of the land use permits were issued to people adding new additions and square footage to their existing homes. Wilson sees this long-term investment in home values as a sign that people are settling down in Monument.
“These numbers really demonstrate that Monument is open for business and that families want to live here and stay here,” he said.
While Monument adds new homes and businesses, its neighbor Palmer Lake has hit a snag. Palmer Lake’s ability to add new homes and business has slowed down because its sewage system doesn’t have the capacity to adequately service new development, explained Mayor John Cressman. Palmer Lake Sanitation District is exploring solutions. It could take as long as three years to fix the problem, Cressman said.
On a higher note, Cressman said the amount of Airbnb locations in Palmer Lake has tripled and that the fire department continues to protect Palmer Lake against the constant threat of wildfire by mitigating dead fuels.
Also at the event was El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, who outlined the many ways El Paso County is keeping housing costs low, maintaining roads, funding law enforcement and giving financial aid to veterans.
There are 712,000 residents in El Paso County, VanderWerf said, making it the most populous county in Colorado. That number is projected to reach 1.2 million by 2050. As the population goes up, so does the demand for homes. Despite the popularity of Colorado Springs and Monument, VanderWerf said El Paso County succeeds in providing its residents with low housing costs.
The relatively low cost of living is what makes northern El Paso County such a popular place to live, he said. The median cost of a home in El Paso County is $280,000, he said, compared with the median cost of $400,000 in Denver or $500,000 in Boulder.
VanderWerf also thanked those in the audience who voted to extend the Public Safety Sales Tax for a decade. If not for this tax, he said the sheriff’s office would’ve lost a third of its revenue, forcing it to fire police officers and cut back on its operations.
“The state of our county is strong and thriving,” he said. “We continue to have outstanding growth and lots of innovation going on in all the public agencies here in El Paso County.”