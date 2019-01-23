Government officials from throughout northern El Paso County will share their perspectives on important economic developments in their communities at the 2019 State of the Tri-Lakes Region event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs. Attendees should arrive a few minutes early to allow time for check-in.
This year’s event will feature speeches from various government officials, including Monument’s Mayor Don Wilson, Palmer Lake’s Mayor John Cressman, Republican state Rep. Terri Carver and El Paso County commissioners Stan VanderWerf and Holly Williams. There may be time for questions either during or after the event.
Admission to the events costs $43. Members of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce pay $38.
The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s State of the Tri-Lakes Region luncheon. Speakers will talk about the ups and downs of the past year and ways to foster economic development in 2019. The sponsors for this year’s State of the Tri-Lakes Region are Mountain View Electric Association Inc., Black Hills Energy and Barrett Business Services Inc.
Terri Hayes, president and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, said the event is an opportunity for residents to hear directly from elected officials about the economic state of their communities in northern El Paso County.
Hayes will also give a speech. She plans to talk about how Monument’s growing economy is directly influencing people’s lives in their communities where they live and work. Hayes said 2018 was a great year for Monument.
“There were some growing pains,” she said. “Development is always tough, especially for those who have lived in the community for decades … I feel that the development that has happened here has been done in a smart way that will enhance the community overall.”
Hayes gave a few examples, including how the abundance of tire stores fills a need for Monument’s large commuter population. Better signs and crosswalks in Downtown Monument are also benefiting shoppers and store owners, she said.
Learn more and register at trilakeschamber.com/state-of-the-tri-lakes-region.