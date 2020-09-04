A statewide list of COVID-19 outbreaks that's updated weekly by public health officials showed Wednesday that a student and an employee at a Monument charter school had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two Denver media outlets reported that there was an outbreak at Monument Academy, defined by the state as two or more confirmed or presumed positive cases at a facility within two weeks.
Parents were upset. School started in-person instruction on Monday. Why hadn't they been told? Was it in the elementary, middle or high school? Had it spread?
By Thursday, they had their answer: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was wrong, there was no outbreak at the Monument school.
“We have confirmed with the El Paso County Health Department that we do not have any positive cases at Monument Academy for any staff or students at this time,” the school's Chief Operating Officer Christianna Herrera said in a letter to parents Thursday morning. “This report is false.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment “erroneously reported an outbreak at Monument Academy,” a spokeswoman said Thursday in an email.
“We have corrected the error," she said. "We apologize for the confusion.”
According to the spokeswoman, miscommunication resulted in the wrong school being listed.
“It was human error, and we apologize for the confusion," she said, adding, the agency has expanded quality checks to “quickly remedy any data entry errors.”
Confirmed local cases as well as outbreaks are required to be reported to El Paso County Public Health, said spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt.
“As part of case investigation, one of the things we look for is common exposures, such as household contacts and with businesses,” she said.
In May, El Paso County Public Health began publishing online a local list of businesses, organizations, long-term care facilities, schools, grocery stores and other public places where COVID-19 have been confirmed.
The data is updated daily at https://www.elpasocountyhealth.org/outbreaks-in-el-paso-county. The list provides “timely, accurate information on where we are seeing any local outbreaks or hot spots in our community,” Hewitt said.
The purpose is to “alert the public so that anyone who may have been at an outbreak location can be aware, and monitor their health for COVID-19 symptoms,” according to the website.
Statewide data is available at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data.
The compilation was created out of the statewide progression to the Safer at Home phase of the pandemic, Hewitt said in an email.
“One of the criteria the state was looking at was the ability to assess and monitor outbreaks and hot spots,” she said.
The outbreak statistics, along with other data on cases and hospitalizations, educates the community on local trends and provides “people the information needed to make the most informed decisions,” Hewitt said.
Contact the writer: debbie.kelley@gazette.com