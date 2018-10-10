Call for submissions: Colorado Book Awards
The Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book have announced that submissions are now open for the Colorado Book Awards for books published in 2018 or November or December 2017. Guidelines and entry forms are now available at coloradohumanities.submittable.com/submit. The submission deadline is Jan. 7, 2019.
The Colorado Book Awards celebrate the accomplishments of Colorado’s outstanding authors, editors, illustrators and photographers. Now in their 28th year, the awards are presented in at least 10 categories including anthology/collection, biography, children’s literature, creative nonfiction, fiction, history, nonfiction, pictorial, poetry and young adult literature.
Volunteers needed for Colorado Book Award selectors and judges
Be the first to read what leading members of Colorado’s book community are creating by participating as a selector or judge for the Colorado Book Awards. Colorado Humanities and Center for the Book seeks applications from a diverse mix of Colorado readers (e.g., scholars, librarians, booksellers, teachers, writers, reviewers and avid readers) from across the state.
There are two phases to the adjudication process: The selection of finalists December through March 1, 2019, and judging of winners in March 2019.
To volunteer, complete the application form at coloradohumanities.submittable.com/submit.
Colorado Humanities is the only Colorado organization exclusively dedicated to supporting humanities education for adults and children statewide. Celebrating its 44th year and its 14th year as host for the Colorado Center for the Book, Colorado Humanities is a 501©(3) nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Library of Congress Center for the Book, the Smithsonian Institution, and the national award-winning educational nonprofit Motheread, Inc. With offices in the Denver Technological Center in Greenwood Village, Colorado Humanities works with 150 program partners throughout the state to design and implement educational programs that best meet each community’s needs.