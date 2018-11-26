Jason Shuger was offered a baseball scholarship to the Air Force Academy last July, but he didn’t initially accept.
“I was at a (baseball) tournament in Arizona and this was a big decision, so I wanted to make sure I was making the right choice,” the Lewis-Palmer senior said. “When I got back home I called (Air Force) coach (Mike Kazlausky) and said I want to begin the application process.”
Shuger is a pitcher/first baseman/third baseman for the Rangers. His 89 mph fastball was the reason he was being recruited as a pitcher. He also throws an impressive change-up and slider.
Shuger was among 10 Lewis-Palmer student-athletes to signed their letters during a festive party in the school’s theater arts building Nov. 14.
The list included: Taylor Buckley, Central Connecticut State University, volleyball (D-I); Adelaide Feek, George Washington University, volleyball (D-I); Trinity Jackson, University of New Orleans, volleyball (D-I); Mckenna Sciacca, University of Northern Colorado, volleyball (D-I); Kessandra Krutsinger, University of Southern Mississippi, volleyball (D-I); Riley Putnicki, University of Maryland Baltimore County, volleyball (D-I); Anna Kemper, Air Force Academy, swim/dive (D-I); Meredith Rees, University of Missouri, swim/dive (D-I); Matthew Ragsdale, Western Colorado, basketball (D-II).
“Matthew understands what it takes to be that next level athlete,” said Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball coach Bill Benton of Ragsdale. “He’s diversified his game way beyond being a shooter. And he’s developed and worked so hard for everything he’s gotten.”
Ragsdale enjoyed a standout junior season in his first year as a starter. He was second on the team in scoring average (16.5 points), while leading the team in 3-pointers made (58) and free throw percentage (82). He was named first-team all-Pikes Peak Athletic Conference.
“I wanted to get this over before our season so I could focus on winning a state championship here,” Ragsdale said.
Alan Arata, Rangers’ former swim and dive coach talked about the Anna Kemper and Meredith Rees in glowing terms.
Both are students at The Classical Academy, but live in District 38 and are allowed to swim for Lewis-Palmer since TCA does not have a team.
“These girls are not just OK, they are going to be the best we’ve ever had ... ,” Arata said.
Kemper is one of the top divers in the state. She finished fourth at state as a sophomore and third as a junior, the top finish for a Lewis-Palmer diver in meet history.
Rees owns several swimming records for Lewis-Palmer.