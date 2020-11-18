MONUMENT • St. Peter Church, 55 Jefferson St., will present Joy for the World Annual Christmas Concerts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Join vocalist J.J. Kaelin, violinist Theresa Phillips, cellist Pam Chaddon and pianist Robert Lambrech, for the Annual Community Christmas Concert benefiting Tri-Lakes Cares.
The concerts are free and open to the public, however, reservations are required due to limited seating. Both concerts will also be livestreamed.
For reservations and livestream information, visit petertherock.org.
Donations will be accepted to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, a community supported resource center that provides critical resources in northern El Paso Country through emergency, self-sufficiency, and relief programs.