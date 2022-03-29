On a recent balmy afternoon I hiked a favorite trail in Monument Preserve. The trail was squishy but not icy. The pond showed signs of children’s footprints. A family was debating whether to try crossing it and I was glad to see they decided against it.
Some years, a Prairie Falcon lays eggs high on Monument Rock. I’ve not seen her this year, but there’s still time for her to appear. Because there are so many hiking choices within five miles of the Tri-Lakes region, it’s still relatively easy to pick a trail and have it all to yourself for most of your hike, even on weekends.
We’ve been teasing you with promises of El Paso County’s newest open space opening. The “soft opening” date for Kane Ranch open space east of Fountain was last week.
Santa Fe Open Space east of Palmer Lake and along the New Santa Fe Trail finally opens next month.
No additional county parks staff is being added to manage the extra acreage of open space. In fact, the county was having trouble attracting seasonal park help, as is the city parks department. Both departments are taking a more aggressive approach. A summer job with the county or city is a great way to dip a toe into conservation as a career. If you know someone who loves the outdoors and isn’t afraid to work hard and get dirty, encourage them to check it out.
If you are someone who loves the outdoors — not interested in a job but willing to give back: Friends of Monument Preserve, Black Forest Trails Association and Friends of Fox Run could use your help. The Trails and Open Space Coalition is eager to connect you to one of those groups. There are plans to eventually create a Friends group for Santa Fe Open Space.
Trails free of litter and dog waste don’t just happen. Many of your neighbors take it upon themselves to carry a bag as they hike and pick up after others. They are special kind of people.
Two years ago this month our lives were turned upside down as businesses and churches closed, toilet paper and hand sanitizer became scarce and the immediate future was bleak and bewildering. What remained constant — the beauty of this region and our public trails and spaces. They were and still are one of the best places to nourish our physical and mental health.
For most of us, life has returned to normal. The suffering of those who lost loved ones, the frustration of those still recovering and the fear and pain in other parts of the world cannot be ignored. But as spring slowly usurps winter, the healing power of nature can help make us whole.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.