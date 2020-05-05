It certainly wasn’t an occasion for fun, but the one-year anniversary of my mom’s “graduation” from the terrestrial to the celestial on April 25 (my tribute to Lorna Searle may be found in the May 1, 2019 edition of the Trib (bit.ly/2WhdHhh) prompted a brief family visit to her gravesite at Spring Valley Cemetery, located in a quiet country setting just west of Highway 83 on Spring Valley Road.
It’s technically Larkspur but is closer to Monument than anywhere else, being just a couple of miles into Douglas County.
Such places used to bring on a case of the get-me-outta-heres, but this Saturday stroll amongst the burial plots (ironically) served to breathe new life into the area for me. So many families, so many stories, so much history right there amidst the grave markers which date back to 1870. For the record, these earliest graves were those of two children from the family of Horace Reynolds, a “riding circuit preacher” according to the Larkspur Historical Society’s website.
A little bit of digging (we’re talking research, not grave-robbing) reveals stories of people who were out here in the country because they wanted to be, though I’ll resist the temptation to make the obligatory comparisons between life on the Divide circa 1880 versus today. They did have their own version of the Nextdoor app, though (hint: it involved walking to the house next door … and smack-talk regarding the neighbors was undoubtedly a thing then, too). Things were different, although it’s said that the quality of internet service hasn’t changed much in the area since then (rim-shot, please).
Gravestone inscriptions range from the predictably sweet (“her goodness was enjoyed by her family and friends”) to the first stanza from Thomas Gray’s “Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard” (“The curfew tolls the knell of parting day/the lowing herd wind slowly o’er the lea, the ploughman homeward plods his weary way/and leaves the world to darkness and to me), and even a snippet from the Jimmy Buffett tune “He Went to Paris” (“Some of it is magic, some of it is tragic, but I had a good life all the way”). My personal all-time favorite epitaph — “I told you I was sick” — was nowhere to be found.
A striking testimony to the difficulties of life back in the early days of the Divide is seen in the abundance of markers placed for children, including six members of the Gile family having all passed in 1880 (and you think you’re having a tough year!). An epidemic of diphtheria was the culprit, according to Larkspur Historical Society member Larry Schlupp of Perry Park. “It was around the area for some 30 years, and the young were particularly vulnerable … it’s the other end of the age spectrum from what we’re dealing with now.”
Notable families represented include Best (the “best”-known member being Grace, who began her career at the one-room Glen Grove School east of Perry Park, moving on to the Spring Valley School before her 24-year stint at Palmer Lake Elementary and for whom Grace Best School in Monument was named in 1985), Lavelett (relatives of local historian Lucille Lavelett, for whom Lavelett Park in Monument is named), Gwillim (founders in 1869 of our own little Gwillimville out here east of Monument), Wissler (founders of Wissler Ranch) and Younger (whose family still ranches along Highway 83 between Highway 105 and Palmer Divide Avenue). Area road-namesakes include the Noe, Dahlberg, Steppler, Brown and Hodgin families — no, I don’t know why Hodgen Road is spelled as it is; typos have a long and rich history as well.
I’ve never before recommended a trip to a graveyard as a diversion, but here you have it. It’s a short but scenic drive from anywhere in the Tri-Lakes area and represents a very real thread between our pioneering forefathers and today’s denizens of the Divide. And all things considered (and with apologies to W.C. Fields), I wouldn’t rather be in Philadelphia!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.