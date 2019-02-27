The popular Spring-A-Palooza is offering a series of fun-filled family-friendly activities between March 16 and April 28 at Great Wolf Lodge, 9494 Federal Drive.
The 50,000 square-foot indoor waterpark resort offers both indoor water park fun and dry-land family-oriented adventures. Features include children-friendly indoor activities, adult-friendly wine down service and a range of dining options. Located near Denver, the water park is kept at a warm 84 degrees throughout the year.
Bubble dance parties and a special character-led tea party highlight the six-week fun-filled spring-inspired activities designed with families in mind, according to General Manager James Anderson.
“New this year is the Northwood’s Tea Party with Violet and friends, where beloved wolf Violet will host a tea party on select days of the week,” Anderson said. “Violet and friends’ tea party will feature songs, dances, cookie decorating, crafts and games, which we believe will be a key highlight.”
No doubt children of all ages will delight in meeting Brinley Bear who, with his seemingly larger-than-life smile, is one of the park’s most popular celebrities. Guests can expect a howling good time at the Build-A-Bear workshop where Brinley and Wiley the Wolf will be on hand.
The Bubble Dance Party is sure to fill the Grand Lobby with these lighter-than-air soap-laden floaties while Great Wolf Lodge’s Ambassadors of Fun keep energy-levels high. Because children and water go together, families also can be assured of creating life-long memories as they splash around in the parks’ tepid waters.
The nightly Story Time takes on a spring theme with a new tale featuring Great Wolf Lodge characters, “Natural Wonders.” For this event, children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas to the Grand Lobby where they will have the opportunity to meet one of the Great Wolf Lodge characters in person.
For the Jelly Bean Guessing Game, guests are invited to guess how many candies are contained in a large jelly beans-filled jar inside the Grand Lobby. Guests who closely guess the correct number without going over will be entered into a contest for a chance to win a Great Wolf Lodge gift card.
The resort’s Ambassadors of Fun will host several spring-inspired themed craft making events for kids of all ages. Character-themed crafting projects include Oliver’s Crazy About Bugs Jar, Violet’s Springtime Noodle Doodle, Brinley’s Don’t Blow Away Kite and Wiley’s Can You Spot It Binoculars.
According to Anderson, these events are popular with the public because they offer special activities that aren’t typically offered at Great Wolf Lodge and is a great way to kick off the spring season. “All of the activities are popular since they only occur during a special time period,” Anderson said.
Along with the always complimentary water park entry for all overnight guests, all of the Spring-A-Palooza events are complimentary for guests staying at the resort. A complete listing of daily activities and times can be found in the Lodge Life event schedule provided to guests upon check-in.
