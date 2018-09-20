There were a lot of smiling faces in the stands of Don Breese Stadium on Sept. 14 long before Evan Walsh scored his seventh touchdown of the game during a 60-39 Rangers homecoming game victory over Cañon City.
The senior halfback rushed for a career-high 252 yards on just 16 carries. He scored six touchdowns on rushes and another on a 90-yard kickoff return. His touchdown runs came on scampers of 54, 6, 8, 20, 54 and 44 yards.
“It’s all my line,” said an elated Walsh, whose teammates nicknamed him “All Day” during the game. “The blocking was phenomenal tonight. All I had to do was run. I’ll have to buy them dinner or something.”
The Rangers improved to 3-1 after the win as they headed into their bye week.
Walsh, meanwhile, improved his season rushing total to 588 yards after his huge game. That placed him second among all players in El Paso County, trailing only Pine Creek’s David Moore (619).
Walsh said the team’s opening season to loss to Mead was a wake-up call.
“We came into that Mead game thinking we were just going to blow them out,” he said. “We fell behind fast and things kind of fell apart. We’ve picked up since that game to where we are now.”
Lewis-Palmer gets back to action on Thursday with a road game at Pueblo South. The Colts won the Class 4A state championships in 2017, but moved down to 3A this fall due to CHSAA readjusting its football enrollment numbers.
The Rangers have rolled over their last three opponents by a combined score of 122-85.
“We have to keep practicing hard like we have,” Walsh said.
The Rangers’ offense has come alive since their 27-14 loss at Mead. Another big cog is senior tight end Joel Scott. The 6-feet-6 Scott, who is being recruited by colleges for his football and basketball abilities, scored on an 80-yard catch and run from quarterback Colton Baroni against Cañon City.
“He’s a one-of-a-kind athlete,” Walsh said. “Not many people get to pay alongside someone like that. I’m just very blessed. I thank God every day for it.”
Added Baroni: “Joel was out there to the side all by himself and (Cañon City) didn’t have anyone on him. So, I called the audible and asked Joel to work his magic.”
Scott said he believes great things are in the Rangers’ future.
“This team is something special,” he said. “Since that loss to Mead we’ve picked things up and good things have happened.”
Lewis-Palmer football coach Dustin Tupper was all smiles after the Cañon City game. He credited his offensive line and two quarterbacks as being huge keys to the team’s early success.
“I used to worry about third-and-eight a lot, and now I don’t worry about it that much,” Tupper said. “I have two trigger men back there, Colton Baroni and my back-up guy Alex Weaver.
“They both can put the ball in there. Those kids work hard and they’re good.”