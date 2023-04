April 26

Discovery Canyon girls’ golf at Flying Horse Golf Club, 11 a.m.

Discovery Canyon boys’ volleyball vs. Coronado, 5:30 p.m.

Classical Academy girls’ soccer vs. Sand Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer boys’ lacrosse vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.

April 27

Discovery Canyon baseball at Air Academy, 4 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer baseball at Cheyenne Mountain, 4 p.m.

Palmer Ridge baseball vs. Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer girls’ tennis vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.

Discovery Canyon girls’ soccer at Air Academy, 6 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer girls’ soccer at Cheyenne Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Palmer Ridge girls’ lacrosse at Rock Canyon, 6:30 p.m.

Palmer Ridge girls’ soccer vs. Lutheran, 7 p.m.

April 28

Discovery Canyon boys’ volleyball at James Irwin 6 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer boys’ lacrosse vs. Pine Creek, 7 p.m.

Discovery Canyon track and field at Cougar Classic Invitational, TBA

April 29

Lewis-Palmer track and field at Littleton Public Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Palmer Ridge, Classical Academy track and field at Stutler Twilight, 9 a.m.

Classical Academy track and field at D2 Invite, 9 a.m.

Discovery Canyon baseball at Doherty, 10 a.m.

Lewis-Palmer baseball vs. Widefield, 10 a.m.

Palmer Ridge girls’ lacrosse at Northfield, 10:30 a.m.

Classical Academy girls’ soccer at Air Academy, noon

Discovery Canyon track and field at Ram Charger Invitational, TBA

May 1

Discovery Canyon boys’ volleyball vs. Cheyenne Mountain, 6 p.m.

May 2

Palmer Ridge girls’ golf at Pine Creek Invitational, 2:30 p.m.

Discovery Canyon baseball at Lewis-Palmer, 4 p.m.

Palmer Ridge baseball at Cheyenne Mountain, 4 p.m.

Discovery Canyon girls’ soccer vs. Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Classical Academy girls’ soccer at Sierra, 6 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer girls’ soccer vs. Palmer Ridge 7 p.m.

May 3

Discovery Canyon, Lewis-Palmer girls’ golf at Pine Creek Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Classical Academy baseball vs. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer boys’ lacrosse at Boulder, 7 p.m.

Discovery Canyon, Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge boys swimming and diving at PPAC Championships, TBD

Discovery Canyon girls’ tennis at Regionals, TBA

Palmer Ridge girls’ golf at Pine Creek Invitational, TBA