A roundup of this past weeks sports action.

BASEBALL

Discovery Canyon defeats Rampart in doubleheader

Discovery Canyon scored 22 total runs in its twin bill at home against the Rams en route to the Thunder’s fourth consecutive win.

The Thunder beat Rampart 5-1 in the opener and closed with a 17-7 victory over the Rams. Senior Chase Ambuehl hit a homer, scored five runs and had five RBI.

Freshman Cole Teltschick had three doubles and four RBI in the pair of games.

The Thunder face Mesa Ridge on Tuesday and look to build their win streak to five.

Palmer Ridge drops two on the road in Pueblo

The Bears fell to 3-5 this season after losses to Pueblo South and Pueblo County.

The Colts defeated the Bears 9-3 in game one and the Hornets snuck past Palmer Ridge 3-2 in the finale.

Palmer Ridge heads to 7-1 Vista Ridge on Tuesday where the Bears hope to stop their two-game skid.

TRACK & FIELD

Palmer Ridge

Throwers sweep shot, disc at Cyclone Invite (March 30)

The Bears’ throwers had solid performances in Pueblo West as two competitors earned four, first-place medals.

Geneva German placed first in the discus with a toss of 107 feet, and first in shot put with a mark of 36 feet 5.5 inches.

Caleb Dall finished first in disc and shot with throws of 133-7 and 47-5.5, respectively. Kylie Mayer finished second in girls discus with a mark of 101-2.

Fielders find success in Niwot

The Niwot NoCo Series gave the Bears a trio of first-place finishes and three placers in the top three of the meet.

Caleb Dall earned first in discus with a throw of 158 feet, 4 inches, Aaron Lange claimed first in pole vault with a mark of 13-6, and, for the girls, Kylie Mayer earned first in disc with a throw of 119’-2.

Lina Gustafson cleared 10 feet to place second in girls pole vault. Geneva German finished third in discus and shot put at 110-6 and 34-5 respectively.

The Classical Academy

Nielsen shines in the girls 200

Heidi Nielsen earned the lone first-place finish for TCA in Niwot.

Nielsen clocked in at 25.76 seconds in the 200 to earn first.

For the boys, Jordan Wenger earned a pair of second-place finishes in the high and long jump. Wenger cleared 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump and went 20-8.2 in the long jump.

Chandler Wilburn placed third in the mile and clocked in at 4 minutes, 22.57 seconds.