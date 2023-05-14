A roundup of this past weeks sports action.

BOYS SWIMMING

Discovery Canyon takes third place at state swim meet

The Thunder earned 308.5 points to place third out of 26 teams at the state championship meet at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.

Two Thunder relays earned first-place finishes and four individuals grabbed the top spot.

The 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay both crushed the competition and clocked in at 1 minute, 32 seconds and 3:07.16, respectively.

Adam Pannell grabbed two first-place medals; one in the 200 freestyle and another in the 100 free. Pannell finished the 200 in 1:40.17 and clocked in at 48.83 in the 100.

Gavin Sheyda earned first in the 500 free (4:29.84) and second in the 200 (1:40.44). Taylor Wegner placed second in both the 50 free (21.34) and the 500 (4:36.42).

Avery Tresemer placed third in the 100 breaststroke (57.31) and sixth in the 500 free (22.04). Rounding out individuals was John Ivnik, who finished fourth in the 500 free at 4:47.91.

Lewis-Palmer’s lone scorer, Andrew Glover, finished 13th in 5A’s diving with a score of 374.40.

GIRLS TENNIS

Several area athletes advanced to the state tournament with a handful earning victories at City Park in Pueblo.

Palmer Ridge’s Alexis Ellison advanced to the semifinals at No. 1 singles. She won her first-round match in straight sets and defeated Coronado’s Scarlett Leifer 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 to move to the semifinals.

Ellison lost in the semis 6-2, 6-0 to eventual champ Lila Moldenhauer of Kent Denver.

Palmer Ridge’s Julia Yuskiv advanced to the quarterfinals at No. 3 singles winning her first contest 6-3, 6-0 against Mead’s Maggie Oster. Yuskiv lost to Mullen’s Savanna Hanley 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Palmer Ridge’s No. 2 doubles Amber Taylor and Brynlee Weir earned a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 win in the first round before losing in the second.

Discovery Canyon had three doubles teams - Nos. 1, 2 and 4 - win their first round match before dropping their quarterfinals match.

Caroline Marshall and Ashleigh Sincock (No. 1); Carly Creps and Audrey Wolff (No. 2); and Lily Gruber and Laena Linnenburger (No. 4) advanced from the first round before being eliminated in the quarters.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northfield 4, Lewis-Palmer 1

The Rangers advanced to the second round by defeating Wheat Ridge 1-0 in the first round. A second half goal by Kate Kleinsmith paved the way for the Rangers to face No. 6 seed Northfield.

Northfield built a 2-0 lead over the Rangers in the first half and didn’t relent in the final 40 minutes.

The Nighthawks struck twice more in the second and held the Rangers to just one goal in the match.

Mead 2, Discovery Canyon 1 (OT)

The No. 29-seeded Thunder faced a Mavericks squad that lost once at home and allowed just three goals on their pitch this season.

After the Mavericks scored eight minutes into the match, the Thunder knotted the game at 1-1 with 16 minutes left in the first half.

Neither team scored for the remainder of regulation which forced overtime, the Thunder’s first since the season opener at Pueblo County on March 10.

The Mavs scored in the fifth minute of overtime to clinch the win and send Discovery Canyon home for the season.

Mullen 5, Classical Academy 3

The Classical Academy entered the Class 4A state tournament as the No. 25 seed and held its own against No. 8 seed Mullen.

But the Titans allowed a season-high five goals against the Mustangs in the loss.

The Titans allowed five goals for the first time in a game since the 2015 season when it occurred three times.

Dakota Ridge 3, Palmer Ridge 1

The Bears managed one goal in the second half against the Eagles but it was too late.

Dakota Ridge struck once in the first half and twice more in the final 40 minutes to stave off the Bears in the playoff opener.

On a positive note for the Bears, they haven’t allowed more than three goals in a contest since April 20, 2022, when they gave up four to Pine Creek.

BOYS LACROSSE

Poudre 14, Lewis-Palmer 7

The Rangers’ seven-win streak comes to an end on the road opener of the postseason.

After attempting to come back from a 4-2 halftime deficit, Lewis-Palmer allowed seven goals in the third quarter.

The Stars’ 14 goals marked the most allowed by the Rangers since they allowed 16 to St. Augustine on March 29.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Poudre 16, Palmer Ridge 6

The Bears closed the season with their fewest goals scored in a contest since April 4, 2022, when they scored one against Regis Jesuit.

The Bears had five different players score including Aalia Renteria, who scored twice against the Stars.

Heather Hawkins defended the net for the Bears and walked away with 17 saves for Palmer Ridge.

REGULAR SEASON

BASEBALL

Palmer Ridge 14, Discovery Canyon 13

The Bears scored a season-high 14 runs and earned their sixth victory of the season.

The Thunder also scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 12-11 lead, but Palmer Ridge scored another three in the seventh to earn the win.

Lewis-Palmer 19, Air Academy 15

The Rangers exploded for 13 runs in the top of the fifth to erase an 11-3 Kadets lead — one of their largest deficits of the season. Blake Nelson had four RBI to go with two hits and a run. Four other Rangers had three runs and three Rangers notched three hits.

Air Academy 16, Lewis-Palmer 12

The Rangers tied a season high in runs and allowed seven in the top of the seventh and eight in the eighth inning.

Matt Rhoades continues to add to his home run collection and hit two more against the Kadets, his 14th and 15th of the season. Rhoades also finished with a game-high eight RBI.

Palmer Ridge 9, Rampart 1

The Bears extended their unbeaten streak to two with their largest victory since an 11-1 win against Liberty on March 23.

Palmer Ridge also won its first road game in more than a month.

The Bears last won a road contest April 8 in a 5-2 win at Coronado.