Boys soccer

Falcon 2, Palmer Ridge 0

The Falcons avenged a 5-1 loss from the 2022 season opener with a victory at home against the Bears. Palmer Ridge and Falcon remained knotted at 0-0 after the first half but the Falcons found mojo in the final 40 minutes and scored a pair of goals to secure the victory.

Lewis-Palmer 4, Classical Academy 2

Cade Bowers, Czak Martinez, Cole Cordova and Jacob Morrison each scored a goal in the match for the Rangers, who moved to 1-0. Wayne Chan scored a goal in the first and second half for TCA in the opener.

Boys tennis

Discovery Canyon 7, Rampart 0

The Thunder won three of four doubles matches 6-0 and earned a pair of three-set victories at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.

Cross-country

The Classical Academy swept the Berthoud XC Festival with Matthew Edwards (9:38.70) earning first for the boys and Cassidy McDonald (12:09.20) winning the race on the girls’ side. The Titan boys finished with 30 points while the girls scored 38.

Girls volleyball

Lewis-Palmer 3, Coronado 0

Lewis-Palmer crushed the Cougars 25-5, 25-16, 25-18 in the season opener for both teams. Brooke Gennerman finished the match with a game-high 12 kills for the Rangers. “I think this was a good start and it helped us get all our nerves out for our other games,” Gennerman said.

Softball

Widefield 7, The Classical Academy 6

The Titans dropped their opening contest after allowing four runs in the top of the fifth to the Gladiators. Adelynn Miller finished with three runs and three hits for the Titans and Khaiyah Bacon also had three hits.

Lewis-Palmer 5, Mullen 4

The Rangers scored three runs in the seventh to earn their first victory of the season. Grace Lendt struck out seven batters while Makayla Ingram, Jaelynn Bello and Bridyn Schortzman each had a pair of hits.

Discovery Canyon 17, Pueblo Central 7

The Thunder scored six runs in the final inning en route to the victory in their season opener.

Kameran Randolph had a stellar outing with a homer, a triple, three RBI and four runs.