BASEBALL

Lewis-Palmer 15, Lutheran 12

A six-run sixth inning and three-run seventh allowed the Rangers to stave off defeat against the Lions on April 11 and move their win streak to eight. Matt Rhodes finished with three home runs and five RBI in the contest.

Air Academy 18, Palmer Ridge 10

The Bears allowed a season-high 18 runs on April 11, including 8 in the third and 7 in the sixth after closing the gap to 11-10 in the top of the sixth inning.

TCA 17, Sand Creek 2

David St. Marie, CJ Mullen, Daniel Strevette and Levi Johnson each hit a homer against the Scorpions in the blowout victory on April 11. Strevette and Zach Mediavilla each finished with three runs.

Cheyenne Mountain 10, Discovery Canyon 9

Cheyenne Mountain scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to mount a comeback victory against the Thunder on April 12.

Cheyenne Mountain 9, Discovery Canyon 3

Alex Gregoire and Ty Peters had one hit and one run each, but the Red-Tailed Hawks' 4 first-inning runs staved off the Thunder in the second game of the doubleheader.

Lutheran 11, Lewis-Palmer 6

The Lions snapped the Rangers’ 8-game winning streak and posted 10 runs in three innings on April 13. Caleb Pepper and Blake Nelson each had a pair of hits for the Rangers.

Air Academy 6, Palmer Ridge 4

Palmer Ridge built a 2-1 lead through four innings on April 13, but the Kadets scored three runs in the fifth and never looked back as they handed the Bears their second loss in a row.

Classical Academy 10, Sand Creek 3

The Titans posted their second consecutive double-digit run game against the Scorpions and improved to 7-3 this season on April 13. Zack Hale and Levi Johnson each hit a homer in the contest.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lewis-Palmer 7, Douglas County 6

The Rangers earned their second consecutive win after holding off the Huskies’ 4 goals in the fourth quarter of their matchup.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 18, Palmer Ridge 8

The Bears matched a season-high 18 goals allowed against Regis Jesuit and fell to 4-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lewis-Palmer 0, Denver South 0 (2 OT)

Lewis-Palmer hasn’t failed to score in a match since May 2, 2022, against Discovery Canyon (3-0 loss). This marks the first draw for the Rangers since May 24, 2021, 0-0 vs. Discovery Canyon.

Kent Denver 3, TCA 1

A pair of first-half goals by the Sun Devils helped keep away the Titans and drop them to 3-4.

Rampart 7, Discovery Canyon 0

Five second-half goals kept the Thunder at bay in the road match and dropped Discovery Canyon to 2-6 on April 11.

Palmer Ridge 4, Colorado Springs Christian 1

Ashley Falk’s hat trick buoyed the Bears to their fifth victory of the year on April 11. Jaala Stevens also scored in the match and Ava Odil, Jackie Allen, Falk and Madison Inscoe each had an assist.

Classical Academy 10, Elizabeth 0

The Titans snapped their two-game skid and scored a season-best 7 first-half goals against the Cardinals.

Lutheran 1, Lewis-Palmer 0

Lutheran’s first-half goal was all it needed to send the Rangers to 4-3-1 this season and give them their first loss since March 23.

Air Academy 2, Palmer Ridge 1

Lindsey Hemmer’s goal wasn’t enough to stop the Kadets from earning the victory on April 13. Chloe Catalano also earned an assist on Hemmer’s strike.

Discovery Canyon 2, Cheyenne Mountain 1

Charly Lever and Camryn Lindsay both scored in the matchup against the Red-Tailed Hawks on April 13 and the Thunder improved to 3-7 this season.

GIRLS TENNIS

Discovery Canyon 6, Liberty 1

The Thunder swept singles competition in straight sets and earned victories at No. 2, 3 and 4 doubles to cruise to a match win against Liberty.

Lewis-Palmer 6, Sand Creek 1

The Rangers won two, three-set matches to secure a victory against the Scorpions.

Lewis-Palmer 6, Lutheran 1

Of their six victories, the Rangers defeated the Lions while not allowing more than two match points.

Palmer Ridge 5, Discovery Canyon 2

The Bears won four of their five matches in straight sets against the Thunder including Alexis Ellison, who improved to 10-1. Discovery Canyon’s No. 1 doubles Ashleigh Sincock and Caroline Marshall 6-3, 7-6(9-7), along with No. 2 doubles (6-3, 6-1) earned wins for the Thunder on the courts against the Bears.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Discovery Canyon 3. James Irwin 0

Ty Heater finished with a game-high 10 kills while Brady Dastrup and Colton Green both added 8 as the Thunder improved to 12-0 with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-15 victory.

Discovery Canyon 3, Rock Canyon 0

The Thunder didn’t allow the Jaguars to score 20 in any set and nearly kept them out of double-figures in the tournament matchup winning 25-14, 25-10, 25-11.

Greeley Central 3, Discovery Canyon 2

The Thunder suffered their first-ever defeat and had their first five-set match during the Cheyenne Mountain tournament.