April 3

Baseball

TCA 14, Doherty 13

The Classical Academy posted a season-high 12 hits in its extra innings victory against the Spartans to improve to 5-2. Zack Hale had a team-high four runs and, along with Vinny Miller and Michael Hamilton, added three RBI.

Girls soccer

Holy Family 3, Discover Canyon 2

The Thunder scored a pair of goals in the second half against Holy Family, but dropped their second consecutive contest in the matchup.

Goals: Victoria Sablad, Camryn Lindsay

April 4

Boys volleyball

Discovery Canyon 3, Pueblo South 0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-18)

The Thunder remain undefeated as Colton Green and Brady Dastrup led the team with 11 kills in the matchup against the Colts. Discovery Canyon has dropped just one set this season.

Boys swimming

Discovery Canyon 112, Pine Creek 71

The Thunder finished first in nine of 12 events with Avery Tresemer, Adam Pannell and Taylor Wagner each earning two first-place finishes.

Girls soccer

Classical Academy 3, Cheyenne Mountain 1

A pair of goals in the first half and another in the second half allowed TCA to earn its third victory of the season.

April 5

Boys lacrosse

Dakota Ridge 13, Lewis-Palmer 6

The Rangers dropped their seventh consecutive contest but scored their second-most goals in a game this season.

Boys volleyball

Discovery Canyon 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-20)

Brady Dastrup finished the contest with a game-high 5 aces and Tyler Sack added another 3 for the Thunder.

April 6

Girls soccer

Palmer Ridge 1, Classical Academy 0

Ava Odil netted the game’s only goal early in the second half to move the Bears to 4-1 this season.

“Even though we lost, compared to where we started we’re still making strides. And that’s what’s important,” said TCA coach Blake Galvin.

Discovery Canyon 2, Falcon 0

The Thunder snapped a two-game skid with their first shutout of the season and a pair of second-half goals.

Goals: Charly Lever, Camryn Lindsay

Assists: Ellen Fischer

Lewis-Palmer 2, Lakewood 0

The Rangers earned their third shut-out victory of the season and improved to 3-2 this season.

Goals: Addisyn Sopczak, Carly Sharratt

Assists: Sopczak, Marin Lueck

Saves: Kate Kleinsmith 12

April 7

Baseball

Lewis-Palmer 13, Coronado 1

Lewis-Palmer has scored double-digit runs in five of its first seven games and has posted 10 or more runs in four consecutive games.

Pueblo County 12, Discovery Canyon 3

The Thunder finished the contest with seven hits including a triple from Ty Peters, but their second-lowest run total of the season stymied Discovery Canyon.

Girls tennis

Discovery Canyon 4, Lewis-Palmer 3

Although the Thunder dropped all three singles matches, they swept doubles to defeat the Rangers.

Boys volleyball

Discovery Canyon 3, Coronado 0

The Thunder didn’t allow the Cougars to score more than 16 points in a set the entire night en route to an 8-0 record.

Boys lacrosse

Lewis-Palmer 15, Prairie View 1: The Rangers earned their first win of the season behind a season-high 15 goals and season-best defensive effort.

April 8

Baseball

Lewis-Palmer 19, Pueblo Central 16

Lewis-Palmer improved to 7-1 with a road win in Pueblo. The Rangers allowed the Wildcats to score 15 of their 16 runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but Lewis-Palmer’s 16 runs after the second inning saved them on the diamond.

Palmer Ridge 5, Coronado 2

The Bears snapped a two-game losing streak and held off a Cougars comeback.

Girls soccer

Lewis-Palmer 2, Pueblo County 0

The Hornets suffered their first defeat of the year while the Rangers earned their fourth shutout victory of the season.

Mead 2, Palmer Ridge 1

Mead handed the Bears their second loss of the season with a goal in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and drop Palmer Ridge to 1-2 at home.

Golden 4, Discovery Canyon 1

The Thunder managed a goal in the second half, but Golden’s attack built a solid lead to stave off a comeback and drop Discovery Canyon to 2-5.

Track and field

The Classical Academy's boys and girls each placed ninth in Parker at the Legend Titan Track Clash. The boys finished with 43.5 points and the girls earned 34.5 points.

Palmer Ridge girls finished tied for second with 74 points at the Thunder-Storm Invitational in Pueblo. The boys placed 12th with 26 points.

Lewis-Palmer earned fifth place at the Northfield Nighthawk Invite at All-City Stadium in Denver and scored 59.5 points. The boys placed sixth with 52 points.