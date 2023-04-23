A roundup of this past weeks sports action.

BASEBALL

Classical Academy 21, Sierra 5

CJ Mullen went yard for the Titans and nine players had at least one hit. Mullen led the team with four hits in game one of the Titans’ doubleheader.

Classical Academy 23, Sierra 3

The Titans scored a season-best 20 runs in the first inning against the Stallions en route to their fourth consecutive victory.

Falcon 9, Classical Academy 1

Levi Johnson scored the Titans’ only run in the contest while Sam DeCoste, Zack Hale and Vinny Miller earned all three of the hits for The Classical Academy.

Lewis-Palmer 9, Palmer Ridge 4

Lewis-Palmer broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the fourth inning with five runs to build an 8-3 lead against the Bears. Blake Nelson led the Rangers with four hits and three RBI.

Lutheran 20, Discovery Canyon 10

Cole Teltschik’s two home runs and game-high eight RBI couldn’t save the Thunder against the Lions, who finished the game with 20 hits.

Discovery Canyon defeats Lutheran by forfeit

The Thunder earned a forfeit victory over Lutheran in game two of the schools’ home-and-home matchup on Wednesday. The victory moved the Thunder to 8-6.

Lewis-Palmer 6, Palmer Ridge 2

Chance Hughson led the Rangers with three hits, a homer and three RBI in the victory over the Bears. Caleb Pepper struck out eight Bear batters.

Pine Creek 10, Lewis-Palmer 9

Matt Rhodes and Danny Cook each had a homer, but the Eagles’ three-run sixth inning allowed Pine Creek to hand the Rangers their first loss since April 13.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Palmer Ridge 13, Air Academy 12

Both teams entered the half knotted at 5, but the Bears outscored the Kadets 8-7 in the second half en route to their third win in a row.

Palmer Ridge 13, Pine Creek 5

The Bears and Eagles battled to a 3-3 tie at halftime. Then, Palmer Ridge outscored the Eagles 10-2 in the second half to earn its fourth win in a row.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Lewis-Palmer 15, Smoky Hill 3

The Rangers improved their win streak to three including two in a row on the road after a double-digit win against the Buffaloes.

Lewis-Palmer 7, Eaglecrest 1

The Rangers’ win streak improved to four and Lewis-Palmer earned its second consecutive home victory.

Lewis-Palmer 15, Arvada West 7

After starting the year with seven consecutive losses, the Rangers have rebounded with five wins in a row and have won three in a row on the road.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Classical Academy 2, Falcon 0

The Titans moved to 5-4 this season and have a two-game win streak following their second consecutive shutout victory.

Goals: Emilina Schmidt, Demitra Mcclure

Assists: Katerina Smetana

Saves: Heidi Nielsen 4, Lydia Christensen 4

Mead 1, Lewis-Palmer 0

Mead’s goal in the second half helped the Mavericks earn a victory and send the Rangers to their second consecutive defeat.

Classical Academy 10, Mitchell 0

The Titans scored 10 goals in the first half in the road contest against the Marauders and earned their third consecutive victory.

Lewis-Palmer 2, Discovery Canyon 1

The Rangers’ two, first-half goals stopped the Thunder’s three-game winning streak and helped Lewis-Palmer improve to 5-4-1.

Goals: LP: Cheyenne Brian, Kate Kleinsmith; DC: Victoria Sablad

Assists: LP: Carly Sharratt, Addisyn Sopczak; DC: Charly Lever

Lewis-Palmer 1, Erie 0

Kate Kleinsmith scored the game’s only goal and propelled the Rangers to their second win in a row.

Goals: Kate Kleinsmith

Assists: Addisyn Sopczak

Saves: Rylee Cudney 8

GIRLS' TENNIS

Discovery Canyon 4, Ponderosa 3

Cosette Gaines’ three-set victory at No. 1 singles and Laena Linnenburger and Adeline Hofle’s win three-set win at No. 4 doubles secured the team win for the Thunder.

Cheyenne Mountain 6, Discovery Canyon 1

Baylie Lindell and Lauren Sincock’s 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 3 doubles saved the Thunder from a sweep against the Red-Tailed Hawks.

Palmer Ridge 5, Douglas County 2

The Bears swept singles competition and had No. 1 doubles pair Katie Miller and Amelia Kulich and No. 3 doubles partners Abby Lokowich and Madison Schoolsky earn victories.

Palmer Ridge 6, Rampart 1

The Bears went two for three in three-set matches and swept singles competition against the victory against the Rams.

Discovery Canyon 6, Lutheran 1

The Thunder allowed just one game victory in three of their four doubles wins and against the Lions and Lannie Wilson earned a 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 three-set victory at No. 2 singles.

Air Academy 5, Lewis-Palmer 2

Ellie Flinn improved to 6-4 at No. 1 singles after a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win and No. 2 doubles pair Madison Dodge and Alysee Abbott earned a 6-1, 6-1 win for the Rangers.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Lewis-Palmer 103, Douglas County 78

The Rangers’ swimmers finished first in seven of 12 events and had five different competitors earn individual top finishes.

TRACK AND FIELD

Colorado Springs All City Meet

Discovery Canyon’s girls team posted 75 points at Garry Berry to place third overall while The Classical Academy boys scored 51 points to place fourth.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Discovery Canyon 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0

Brady Dastrup led the way with a game-high 18 kills while teammate Ty Heater also hit double figures with 10 kills for the Thunder in a 25-15, 25-23, 25-16 win.

Discovery Canyon 3, Pueblo South 0

Ty Heater finished with a game-high 10 kills and four aces as the Thunder improved to 17-1 this season with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 win.